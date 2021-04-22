Mayim Bialik Reveals Details Behind 'Blossom' Reboot (Exclusive)

✖

Fans of the classic '90s sitcom Blossom will be excited to learn that Mayim Bialik has plans for a "limited reboot" series of the beloved show, but explained it would be very different from the original. Speaking exclusively to PopCulture, Bialik explained she and Blossom creator Don Reo "have a script for a Blossom reboot, which would be a limited reboot." She went on to reveal it was not written "as a sitcom," but that they've "had a lot of trouble having anyone interested in it."

Bialik went on to explain their approach, admitting a lot of it had to do with the feel for the characters and their current circumstances. "We think that sitcom reboots are really trendy and we get that's a draw, but we felt that for our character and for all the characters of Blossom, that would actually be more fitting to not do a sitcom reboot."

The actress hopes "someone will change their mind" over picking up the series because like "all the reboots going on, there's a lot of interest in these kinds of characters" more than three decades later. "Blossom held a very special place in a lot of people's hearts, so we're hoping that at some point we could see if that might happen," she said.

Blossom debuted in 1990 and starred Bialik as Blossom Russo, a teenager living with her father and two older brothers after her mother left. The show was a big hit with TV watchers and went on to run for five seasons, ending in 1995. Years later, Bialik would go on to star in another hit sitcom, The Big Bang Theory.

Bialik joined the nerd-centric series in 2020, during its third season, and ended reminding as one of the main stars until the show aired its series finale in 2019. When asked about whether or not that show might have a reunion any time soon, she confesses it's not likely. "As far as I know, that's not happening," she said, adding the main reason is due to it being "very recent that we wrapped."

Bialik has been busy with a new series lately, Call Me Kat, and also just announced a partnership with Bounty paper towels for their new cleaning campaign that aims to help people cut back on the risk of spreading bacteria around their homes, which can happen when using dishrags to clean. "I'm one of those people who kind of always uses dishrags because that's just how I am, that's how I clean," Bialik said, adding she now uses paper towels to clean up because it's better "not to drag around bacteria" the house. "Even if you feel like it's better, it's not."