‘Jeopardy GOAT Tournament’: Oscar Trivia Question Stumps All 3 Champions, and Social Media Weighs In

Some Jeopardy fans are feeling pretty smug after Thursday’s episode of The Greatest of All Time tournament managed to stump three of the biggest earners in the show’s history with a question about Oscar winners that had some movie junkies yelling at the TV. As Brad Rutter, Ken Jennings and Jame Holzhauer competed for the title of ultimate champ and a $1 million grand prize, all three were stumped when it came to the Final Jeopardy category of “21st Century Oscar Winners.”

With the answer, “These 2 foreign-born directors have each won 2 Best Director Oscars, but none of their films has won Best Picture,” all three of the players were unable to come up with the question.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Oscar-winning directors in question are Alfonso Cuaron of Mexico, who won for Roma and Gravity and Ang Lee of Taiwan, who won for Life of Pi and Brokeback Mountain. In 2018, Cuaron lost Best Picture to Green Book and in 2013, 12 Years a Slave. In 2012, Lee lost Best Picture to Argo, and in 2005, Crash.

Movie fans who did happen to know the piece of trivia immediately took to social media to gloat.

Don’t mean to brag or anything but I knew that final round Oscars question in last night’s #JeopardyGOAT tournament when three trivia legends didn’t. Where’s my cut of the prize, Alex? pic.twitter.com/5Q3WiqgQIS — Tyler Myers (@MyersFTW) January 10, 2020

the fact that none of the three #JeopardyGOAT contestants got tonight’s Final Jeopardy question about the Oscars right… does this mean I’m smarter than all of them? — Helen Murphy (@helenmurph) January 10, 2020

Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time wraps up its final night on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: ABC/Stewart Cook