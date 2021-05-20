Jenny McCarthy Speaks out After Not Recognizing Husband Donnie Wahlberg on 'The Masked Singer'

✖

Jenny McCarthy isn't ready to show her face in public after she failed to guess her husband Donnie Wahlberg's identity on The Masked Singer. The Blue Bloods actor tricked more than just fans when he appeared on the fan-favorite competition as the mysterious and mischievous rooster Cluedle-Doo, who was unmasked during Wednesday night's episode, leaving his wife in shock after she failed to recognize him under the costume.

After social media erupted with chatter about Cluedle-Doo's real identity, McCarthy took to social media just after the episode aired to hilariously react to not recognizing her husband. In a video with her face hidden beneath her hair and her eyes covered with sunglasses, the Masked Singer judge revealed, "my husband still loves me, even though I didn't recognize his voice." Cluedle-Doo had been introduced earlier this season as an odd-ball singer who only gave clues to his identity, though on Wednesday's episode, he gave a jaw-dropping performance of "Return of the Mack" by Mark Morrison that McCarthy ultimately thought was credit of Akon, something Wahlberg didn’t hesitate to poke fun of.

This is gonna take a while to get over. The shame. Thank God @DonnieWahlberg still loves me. Amazing job tonight mister. I love you. #themaskedsinger pic.twitter.com/Zwhi3VujKf — Jenny McC-Wahlberg (@JennyMcCarthy) May 20, 2021

"You said Akon," he said in McCarthy's video before admitting he was a little flattered by the misidentification, as he loves the musician, "that's my man." McCarthy took some solace in that fact, stating, "well that's good." She then went on to shower her husband with some praise, telling him, "you sounded amazing, by the way, and you were awesome!" Still, she was in disbelief at her failure to recognize him, telling Wahlberg, "I just can't believe it. I'm so ashamed"” to which he responded, "yeah, that was bad."

The fiasco has proved to be pretty embarrassing for McCarthy, who said she is "not showing my face in public for a long time." Wahlberg admitted that he was a little surprised his wife didn't throw out his name during the competition, pointing out, "I shook my a–! You didn't recognize that either." In McCarthy's defense, she noted, "it had a big tail on it." Regardless of the embarrassing gaffe, there are no hard feelings and the couple still has plenty of love for one another. In the short clip, McCarthy told her husband, "I love you. Great job," to which he replied, "I love you, too. I think you did a great job, too."

The Masked Singer Season 5 airs new episodes each Wednesday on FOX at 8 p.m. ET. You are able to catch the episodes live via FuboTV (get a free trial here). You can also catch up on the series by using Hulu, where episodes stream starting the morning after broadcast. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for more weekly updates on The Masked Singer and its reveals.

