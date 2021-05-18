'The Masked Singer' to Reveal Cluedle-Doo's Identity During Final 4 Episode

✖

Get ready for a Masked Singer unmasking that's the first of its kind! The mischievous and mysterious Cluedle-Doo is set to reveal his true identity during Wednesday's Top 4 episode after changing up the game this season with extra clues for the viewers as to the celebrity contestants and a little bit of trickery aimed at panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke.

We don't know much about which celebrity is hiding behind the Cluedle-Doo mask, but fans did learn earlier this season he has a connection to Season 4’s Gremlin, who was unmasked early on as Mickey Rourke. "Speaking of your pathetic detective work, have you figured out who I am yet?" Cluedle-Doo asked the panel during last week's episode, which ended with the unmasking of the Hanson Brothers as Russian Dolls. "Because next week I’ll be there to ruffle your feathers one last time before I show you my real identity."

The panelists have already thrown out a few guesses as the to Cluedle-Doo's identity, including Donnie Wahlberg, Jason Biggs, Tom Hiddleston, Terry Crews, Bruce Willis and Joel McHale, but the only answer will come during Wednesday's Top 4. McHale recently addressed rumors that he is hiding behind the rooster mask in an interview with PopCulture. "I would like to say, [Cluedle-Doo’s] the greatest singer in Masked Singer history. Let’s go with that. Right?" he said, responding to the note that Cluedle-Doo has yet to sing with, "Right. I mean the way he sounds, right? […] He sings, right? I don’t know how Masked Singer works."

"Yeah, no, I cannot confirm or deny anything," he continued before adding a jab at friend and former Community co-star Jeong. "I will say, Ken Jeong, he needs to stop wearing all the satin letterman jackets because Grease called and would like their coats back." Cluedle-Doo's identity will be revealed Wednesday as Chameleon, Yeti, Piglet and Black Swan face off in the Top 4 showdown, airing Wednesday, May 19 at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. PopCulture readers can watch the show live on FuboTV with a free trial. Catch up the next day with episodes airing on Hulu.

