'The Masked Singer' Season 5 Episode 12: Who Gets Unmasked?

In advance of The Masked Singer's Season 5 finale, another masker singer will be getting the boot on Wednesday night's episode. Only four competitors remain in the competition — Chameleon, Piglet, Black Swan, and Yeti. So, who will be getting unmasked?

At this point, it's easy to determine that Black Swan will be making it to the finale given her strong performances since the very start of the season. Additionally, Yeti, the final Wildcard contestant remaining in the competition, has also delivered some powerful performances. So, there's a good chance that he'll make it through to the finale, as well. That just leaves Piglet and Chameleon.

Now, both Chameleon and Piglet have been frontrunners throughout the season. So, it's a little hard to determine which one may be eliminated. But, considering that Piglet wowed the judges last week with a surprising opera introduction for his performance, there's a good chance that he bought himself another week in the competition. In other words, Chameleon could be the one to get unmasked on Wednesday night. Although, since all of the four masked singers left in the competition are indeed strong, it's really anyone's guess who will secure one of the coveted spots in the finale. Fans can follow along with all of the action live via FuboTV, which is offering a free trial to new users. As always, the episode will be made available on Hulu the day after it airs.

Viewers have been eagerly anticipating the unmaskings for the final competitors on The Masked Singer Season 5. But, they've also been waiting to see who's under the mask of one of the most mysterious figures from this season — Cluedle-Doo. One of the most prevalent guesses for Cluedle-Doo's identity has been Joel McHale, who frequently appears as a guest judge on the series. During an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, McHale addressed this speculation, but he did not confirm or deny whether he was the figure in question. He jokingly said (despite the fact that Cluedle-Doo has not sung during the competition), “I would like to say, [Cluedle-Doo’s] the greatest singer in Masked Singer history. Let’s go with that. Right?” The actor added, “Right. I mean the way he sounds, right? […] He sings, right? I don’t know how Masked Singer works.”

