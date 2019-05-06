Jennifer Hudson Quits ‘The Voice U.K.’ and Fans Are So Confused

The Voice star judge Jennifer Hudson‘s surprising decision to leave the U.K. edition of the show left many fans of the Oscar-winning singer disappointed and sad.

Hudson, 37, appeared on the past three seasons of the series. However, a source told The Sun this weekend she is walking away from the coach’s chair.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Jennifer has absolutely loved her time on The Voice but she’s decided not to return,” the source said. “It wasn’t an easy decision. She would love to continue doing the show. But she has a lot on and something had to give.”

Like the U.S. version of The Voice, the U.K. edition also frequently sees two coaches change, while two others remain consistent. Will.i.am has participated in all eight seasons of the series, while Tom Jones has been a judge for all but one season. The past two seasons have featured Hudson, Olly Murs, will.i.am and Jones. Others who appeared on the show include Gavin Rossdale, Boy George, Paloma Faith, Ricky Wilson, Rita Ora, Jessie J, Kylie Minogue and Danny O’Donoghue.

Hudson’s departure is not a complete surprise, since she teased an interest in returning to making movies in an interview with the Radio Times in March.

“You know, I am an actress as well. It’s kind of going into film season for me,” Hudson said. “I was thinking that I truly, truly love this and that’s why I’m three seasons deep in. I want to continue it, but I don’t know that my schedule will allow me to.”

Fans were still disappointed to hear about the end of JHud’s relationship with The Voice.

“Sad to hear that Jennifer Hudson has QUIT The Voice,” one fan tweeted.

Think this lady has such a huge warm amazingly considerate personality , she’s just fits this show my new fave show

I started watching it this year for first time I didn’t know who she was , Jennifer Hudson WOW thought she was Kelly Rolland … — myopinion (@eviesnanna) May 5, 2019

“She’s going to regret that,” another fan wrote of Hudson’s decision.

“[Hudson] has quit the voice... truly gutted! No more #teamjhud being said,” another wrote.

“So [Hudson] has quit the voice… think I’m also quitting,” one fan tweeted.

Hudson gained attention in the U.S. as a finalist on American Idol Season 3 in 2004. Two years later, she made her film debut in Dreamgirls, earning the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her performance. Since then, Hudson has split her time between recording, acting in films and appearing on stage. She also served as judge on The Voice U.S. edition for Seasons 13 and 15.

Hudson’s next movie is the film adaptation of Cats, and she has also been considered for a film about Aretha Franklin. Hudson was reportedly Franklin’s top choice to play her in a film before the Queen of Soul’s death last year.

The Voice U.S. airs on NBC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET. The U.K. edition airs on ITV and wrapped up its eighth season in April.

Photo credit: NBC