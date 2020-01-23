Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Blasts Mom Shaming Trolls After Son Greyson Hits Daughter Meilani

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley has been catching some flack for her recent Instagram post. The video focuses on Farley’s two kids, 3-year-old Greyson and 5-year-old Meilani, and eventually showed Greyson hitting his older sister. This prompted a number of commenters to jump in and mom-shame her parenting skills, and as InTouch Weekly noticed, the former reality star was frank about the criticism.

“I am encouraging my son to help wake his sister for school,” Farley wrote in response to the blowback. “He gets joy out of helping me and helping his sister. He also is learning what he can and can’t do. One being hitting.”

Her relatively calm demeanor didn’t last, however, and soon the Jersey Shore alum didn’t hold back on the influx of comments she got about the video.

“I can reassure you, almost everyone will deal with this issue because it’s called life,” Farley continued to her seven million-plus followers. “I posted it because it’s a brother learning boundaries with his sister but also excited to wake her for school. You, on the other hand, want to encourage problems when there are none. You want to spew negativity and just talk s— because why? Bored? Thrive not selling? Husband cheating? You go, girl! Teach those parents on the internet how to parent so [you] can feel good about yourself.”

Fans of Farley were quick to defend the mother-of-two. “Eventually, they will outgrow it,” read one comment, while another observed that “me and my sister killed each other,” but added they were “best friends,” all the same. “Didn’t you hear Mommy calling him out,” wrote a third, adding “he will learn.”

Back in March, Farley opened up about her son’s autism diagnosis after visiting a “sensory inclusive” Sesame Street installment in Orlando, Florida.

“It was so important to me to witness a new theme park be sensory inclusive,” Farley wrote in an Instagram caption documenting the visit. “[Greyson] has a few sensory issues and places like SeaWorld give me hope that one day, all places will understand the need to become educated, trained and welcoming to children like my son.”

As part of her efforts, Farley partnered with KultureCity that same month, a non-profit dedicated to building inclusion for people with autism and sensory disorders.