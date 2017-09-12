Jenelle Evans Speaks out About the Custody Battle Over Her Son

Jenelle Evans is currently going through a custody battle over her son, Kaiser, and the Teen Mom 2 cast member used Twitter Tuesday morning to seemingly air her thoughts on the matter.

“It’s super crazy when I express concerns for my child to a family member, it’s immediately it’s turned back on me,” the 25-year-old wrote, later deleting the tweet. “Then it’s a race to court.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans immediately chimed in with their thoughts on the situation, with some wondering whether Evans was discussing her oldest son, Jace, 8, or her younger son, Kaiser, 3. The MTV personality later clarified in a tweet, responding, “Yes I am,” to a fan who wrote that she was talking about Kaiser.

Last week, Kaiser’s paternal grandmother, Doris Davidson, submitted an emergency temporary custody filing claiming that Evans’ 9-month-old daughter, Ensley Eason, tested positive for THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, at birth. Davidson, who is the mother of Evans’ ex and Kaiser’s father, Nathan Griffith, also claimed in the filing that Evans and her husband David Eason, Ensley’s father, also had marijuana in their systems.

Davidson claimed that she has noticed bruises on Kaiser multiple times and accused Eason of using “inappropriate and excessive discipline” on the child.

At the time of the filing, Evans made a statement to Us Weekly alleging that her own mother, Barbara, had “a lot to do” with the accusations in the filing.

“Don’t talk and tweet, you’ll always mess up,” Evans concluded Tuesday, adding a laughing emoji.

Don’t talk and tweet, you’ll always mess up. 😂 — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) September 12, 2017

Photo Credit: Instagram / @j_evans1219