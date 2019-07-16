Jenelle Evans’ Rep Lashes out After E! Host Morgan Stewart Says She’d ‘Shoot’ the ‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum

Jenelle Evans is caught in yet another nasty feud, this time with Nightly Pop host Morgan Stewart. In response to allegations that the former Teen Mom OG star’s husband David Eason shot and killed the family dog, Stewart said she “would shoot” the embattled couple, according to Page Six.

The former Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star suggested both Evans, 27, and Eason should be jailed because of the controversy. She noted that people are jailed for lesser crimes daily, calling the incident “craziness.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“If people are getting arrested for licking ice cream, how the f— is this piece of trash not in jail?It’s craziness,” Stewart said.

She added, “By the way, I want to shoot both of them for even alleging that. That’s not OK.”

Stewart’s comments come amid reports from the Columbus County, North Carolina Sheriff’s Office that Evans admitted to making up the story about Eason killing her dog “for the publicity.” She later denied that was true.

Evans’ rep, Johnny Donovan, told Page Six on Monday he and Evans were caught off guard by how the fact that it “all transpired so quickly.” He added that she’s “very upset” and feels “someone is attacking her” all the time. Donovan said Stewart’s comments were a step too far, but added that she’s “entitled to her own opinion.”

“We’ll let Morgan do her job and [Evans] will move forward with her job — which is being a mom to her kids,” Donovan told Page Six. “Wish Morgan the best in all her endeavors because her endeavors aren’t even organized. Good luck to Morgan and her husband, as well.”

The former MTV personality shared a video of Stewart’s comments on her Instagram Stories Monday. She also shared an article from Page Six in which several sources accused Stewart of having an “inappropriate relationship” with her former boss at E!.

“This chick went on #ENews and really said she wants to shoot me and David,” Evans captioned the Instagram Story post. She then tweeted, “Wowwww… [E! News] just had their host claim she wants to shoot me and my husband.”

Evans recently made headlines again after she and Eason purchased puppies following the shooting of their family dog. Several wondered if the animals would be taken from them, as noted by TMZ. The Columbus County Sheriff said that until a complaint is made, the animals will stay in the home. Thus far there have been none.