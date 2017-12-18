Jenelle Evans Reaches out to Ex Amid Rumored Marital Problems

Jenelle Evans may have been looking for comfort from an old flame amid rumors her 3-month marriage to David Eason is on the rocks.

Evans’ ex-husband Courtland Rogers tweeted (then deleted) a cryptic message that appeared to be about the Teen Mom 2 cast member last week, reports Radar Online. The two were married from 2012 to 2014.

“Don’t u dare get people to try and contact me like that lmfao omg,” he wrote.

His girlfriend, Lindsey Renee, then clarified that he was talking about the 25-year-old MTV star, tweeting, “So she goes out of her way to unblock me and then block me before I can reply…it’s not a threat sweetheart I know you still want my man don’t act like you don’t know what I’m talking about.”

So she goes out of her way to unblock me and then block me before I can reply…it’s not a threat sweetheart I know you still want my man don’t act like you don’t know what I’m talking about — Lindsey Renee💗 (@GypsyLindz31) December 14, 2017

She continued, “And just because you and lurch are having problems you think you gonna come and steal my sunshine ain’t no way. I want it to be known please don’t contact him. I don’t deal with homewrecking bulls—.”

And just because you and lurch are having problems you think you gonna come and steal my sunshine ain’t no way. I want it to be known please don’t contact him. I don’t deal with homewrecking bullshit — Lindsey Renee💗 (@GypsyLindz31) December 14, 2017

Evans and her husband sparked rumors they were splitting last week when she deleted her “married” status update on Facebook and changed her profile and cover photo from pictures of her and Eason to solo shots of photos of her three children.

Eason, meanwhile, deleted his entire profile.

But despite their social media sparring, Evans told Radar Thursday that everyone needs to back off when it comes to her relationship.

“If I have sex with my husband, it’s my business,” she said. “If I go skydiving with my husband, it’s my business. If I want to s— on my husband’s hand, it’s all my business.”

As for the Facebook fighting? “That doesn’t define one’s relationship,” she said. “Hate to tell ya.”

