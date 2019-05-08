Jenelle Evans Posts ‘Pearly Whites’ Instagram Photo Amid David Eason Shooting Family Dog

A week after David Eason shot and killed his and Jenelle Evans’ family dog, Evans took to Instagram to show a mundane update amid the drama.

The Teen Mom 2 star shared two photos of son Kaiser, 4, smiling for the camera after a check-up at the dentist.

“Pearly whites, no cavities. He’s the only child of mine that loves the dentist,” Evans captioned the posts.

Despite the ordinary nature of the update, plenty of Evans’ followers took to the comments section to try and encourage the mom of three not to brush Eason’s latest actions under the rug.

“Just like when he [Eason] assaulted Jenelle and she made the 911 call then later denied he did it. Nugget will be swept under the rug. So sad,” one Instagram user commented, referring to a 911 call Evans placed in the fall accusing Eason of assault, which she later recanted and explained as a “drunken” incident.

“Well isn’t he a cutie. He needs to be with his dad,” another wrote of Kaiser, whose father is Evans’ ex, Nathan Griffith.

“Stop all your positive commenting!!! Have you all already forgot nugget?????” someone wrote.

“Jenelle what are you thinking. You can’t live in denial. You are strong enough to live and parent on your own. Have faith. Get out,” another wrote.

Several others simply used the hashtag #justicefornugget to get their point across.

Last week, Eason admitted to shooting and killing the family French bulldog named Nugget after Nugget snapped at Eason and Evans’ 2-year-old daughter, Ensley. While Eason defended his actions in a harsh Instagram post, Evans shared an emotional tribute to the dog that seemingly suggested it simply needed a bit more training before it learned not to bite.

After hearing that Eason killed the dog, Griffith reportedly called the police and asked them to do a welfare check at Evans and Eason’s house in order to make sure his son, Kaiser, was OK. TMZ reports that he believed Kaiser was present at the time of the killing.

Last week, Evans told Us Weekly that she was “too hurt and upset” to speak to Eason. “It’s taking time to get over this whole situation and it’s making me feel he’s very cruel and doesn’t have a heart on many ends,” she told the magazine.

“At this time, we are dealing with this rough situation. I want to focus on what’s best for me and my kids,” the 27-year-old explained. “[Divorce] is in thoughts, but nothing is finalized.”

Evans had left the family home following Nugget’s death but as of Sunday was back spending time there again.