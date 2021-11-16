‘Teen Mom 2′: DWI Charge Against Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Dropped, But 2 Charges Remain

Former Teen Mom 2 star David Eason is no longer facing DWI charges for last week’s arrest, but two othercharges remain. Eason was taken into custody late on Friday night in Columbus County, North Carolina on charges of driving while impaired, driving with license revoked and possession of an open container of alcohol in his car. According to a report by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Eason has already beaten one charge, even if his troubles are far from over.

A source at the Columbus Count Courthouse said that the DWI charge against Eason was “closed out” because there was “no probable cause” for the charge. Eason — husband of former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans — was given a breathalyzer test which showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.01 percent. The legal limit in North Carolina is 0.08 percent, though a person can still be charged with DWI if they are “noticeably impaired.” Apparently, authorities have decided to concentrate on other charges against Eason.

Eason reportedly paid $750 bond to get out of jail on Friday, and that applied only to the “driving with license revoked” charge, which is currently listed as “open” by the county. The open container charge is listed as “unavailable,” which could mean it is pending or that it, too will be dropped.

Eason’s arrest last week came in the midst of another open case against him in Pender County, North Carolina. The Pender County case also included a charge of driving on a revoked license, as well as driving with expired tags and/or registration and driving with excessive speed. Eason is due in court for both cases in February of 2022.

It’s not clear why Eason’s driver’s license has been revoked, or for how long. In North Carolina, a license can be revoked for failure to pay traffic tickets and failure to show up in court to dispute those tickets. Eason reportedly had a court date for previous traffic offenses on Friday, which could be a part of the issue here.

Eason has been arrested for DWI numerous times since 2012 and has been arrested for other reasons as well. So far, neither he nor Evans have commented on these new charges publicly, though Eason’s Instagram account is set to private. In the meantime, Evans has updated her vlog with a new video about her canceled clothing line launch.