‘Teen Mom 2′: Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Arrested for DWI

Former Teen Mom 2 star David Eason was arrested last week for allegedly driving while impaired, among other charges. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Department told The Sun that 33-year-old Eason was arrested last Friday night and charged with DWI, driving with license revoked and possession of an open container in the passenger area of the car. Eason’s wife and former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans has not yet commented on the arrest.

Eason was reportedly handcuffed on Friday night and formally charged for several traffic violations. He was given a field sobriety test which he passed, but he is still due in court on Feb. 9, 2022. Law enforcement sources said that Eason was also cited for driving with expired registration and for driving with excessive speed. He was charged with driving with his license revoked back in July of 2020, so this is not his first offense.

Eason is one of the most controversial stars in the Teen Mom franchise, having left the series shortly before his wife for his homophobic public comments. Eason has been arrested numerous times since 2012, including several DWI incidents and a few alleged violent crimes. In 2016, he was arrested for violating a domestic violence protective order his ex Olivia Leedham had taken out against him, and in 2020 he was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly hitting one of Evans’ friends in the back of the head with the butt of a handgun.

Evans herself revealed that Eason’s license had been suspended last year – seemingly by accident. Responding to a fan’s comment on one of her TikTok videos, she wrote: “How do you lose a license from unpaid child support?! That’s the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard. Dave had an unpaid seatbelt ticket. In the state of NC, they will SUSPEND your license until you pay your tickets off. So it was never revoked and only suspended for 2 days.”

According to a report by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Eason was scheduled to appear in court on Friday for a previous traffic violation. If he failed to show up or to pay some outstanding tickets, this might explain why his license was revoked when he was pulled over on Friday night. Either way, Eason now has two separate cases open — one in Columbus County, North Carolina, and one in Pender County, North Carolina.