Jenelle Evans Comes to Husband David Eason’s Defense After Kailyn Lowry’s Comments

Jenelle Evans is sticking up for husband David Eason amid reports that Teen Mom 2 crew members are refusing to work with her for fear of him.

After co-star Kailyn Lowry wrote on Twitter in response to an Ashley’s Reality Roundup report claiming crew members fearing for their safety were opting out of working around Eason, “I will not be attending any type of reunion on the same day or weekend as Jenelle & David for the same reasons,” Evans clapped back on her Instagram Story.

“#RumorAlert MTV doesn’t even come to my house to film, where David is,” the mother-of-three wrote on Instagram Thursday. “I solely film with my mom at lunches or with the kids and my mom. David is never involved. This was my contract ‘terms’ to begin with. Everyone still has to make a huge deal about David when he isn’t involved.”

She continued, “My husband DOES NOT interfere with filming. Producers get angry when David is going to be at my child’s soccer games, or if i go to LA to do business etc… they CHOOSE not to come. David never ‘waved’ his guns at anyone since they’ve met him. They just don’t understand #CountryLiving and how protective someone is of their family and their land.”

She then turned her anger to Lowry and her comments, writing, “Then you got this dumb c—t tweeting about me again to make herself relevant… All you have to worry about is ME babygirl.”

Lowry and Evans have been feuding for years now, with both going at one another in the press and online over the fallout from the former 16 and Pregnant stars’ dislike of one another.

Things exploded, quite literally, in December, when Evans shared a video on social media of herself lighting Lowry’s Pothead hair product line, sent as a peacemaking gift, on fire.

“Kail Lowry, for years you’ve been super jealous and envious of all us girls on the show. You try to make your way into the group, then turn into a mean a— person when it came down to me,” Evans wrote on Instagram. “You apologize on/off, claim I need to be apologizing sometimes, then talk s— constantly about me and my husband to the tabloids?!

“THEN you had the balls to send me a PEACE GATHERING GIFT?! (sic) Don’t send me gifts and then go talk s— AGAIN!!! Wow, you’re an idiot cuz this is what I do for gifts sent from fake ass b—es like you,” she wrote, adding a shrugging girl emoji as well as a middle finger emoji. “Stay our of my life, go worry about your own.”

