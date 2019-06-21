Jenelle Evans and David Eason Spotted on Scooters in Washington D.C. Amid Custody Battle

Jenelle Evans and David Eason were recently spotted riding scooters in Washington D.C., amid their intense custody battle.

In photos shared by TMZ, the couple could been seen rolling around the nation’s capitol while they were reportedly there for business.

The outlet noted that Evans and Eason were in Washington D.C. to meet with potential distributors for the make-up line she is launching in August.

Evans’ business trip comes as she and Eason have been trying to regain custody of their children who were removed from their home last month.

The Child Protective Services intervention was prompted by Eason admitting to killing Evans’ dog Nugget, after claiming the dog attacked their 2-year-old daughter.

“I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s— at all,” Eason wrote in a social media post following the incident, confessing to taking the dog’s life.

“I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me,” he went on to say.

“You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively,” Eason added. “The only person that can judge weather or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

Subsequently, the children they had custody of were removed from their home. The couple has been to court multiple times and are reportedly in parenting classes and marriage counseling in order to try and regain custody of their children.

Recently, Evans’ sister Ashleigh Wilson took to Facebook to distance herself from her sister’s legal and family troubles, writing in a post, “I am Ashleigh Evans Wilson. I’m nothing like my family. I have a BA in Political science and English. I graduated pre-law school. I got accepted into pre-nursing school in the fall I’m also running my own housekeeping business on my own.”

“I own a house and I’m a single mom and have my s— together. I’m not trailer trash like the rest of my family,” Wilson continued. “I might be going through a nasty divorce and which I will regain permanent custody, however if your a nosey person get off of my Facebook because I’m gonna block you mind your own business and move along.”

“I don’t want to hear anything about my sister Jenelle because she will never regain permanent custody of her kids I have my own personal opinions on it, I keep that to myself so please mind your own business and let me live my life,” Wilson’s statement concluded.

Evans later hit back at her sister, tweeting out, “My sister is psycho ya’ll. Don’t believe her. She doesn’t know anything about my situation. I don’t talk to her.”