Jenelle Evans and David Eason Reportedly Denied Custody of Their Children

Jenelle Evans and David Eason have reportedly been denied temporary custody of their children after five days of the Teen Mom 2 alum pleading their case in court.

The Ashley reported Tuesday that after hearing testimony from Evans, family members and child protective service employees, the North Carolina judge ruled that 4-year-old Kaiser, 2-year-old Ensley and 9-year-old Jace will continue to reside away from Evans and Eason with other family members.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“They judge deemed Jenelle and David not credible,” a source told the outlet. “He also told Jenelle that she did not do her job as a mother to protect her kids.”

“She was devastated and shocked,” the source added of Evans’ reaction to the ruling. “She was very confident that the judge would give them back the kids.”

While Evans has not indicated any desire to leave her husband after he admitted to shooting and killing the family’s French Bulldog, Nugget, The Ashley’s source added that the judge told her, “at this point, it doesn’t matter if she left him or not, because she failed to protect her kids.”

The couple will reportedly return to court June 4 in order to learn the steps they will need to take in order to regain custody of the children.

As the former MTV personalities await more information legally, Jace (Evans’ son ex Andrew Lewis) and Ensley (Evans’ daughter with Eason) are being care for by Evans’ mom, Barbara. Kaiser, meanwhile, is being cared for by father Nathan Griffith’s mother. If either Barbara or Griffith’s mother wanted to make the situation permanent, they would have to file for permanent custody separate from the ongoing case.

After Eason admitted to killing Nugget, MTV issued a statement to Us Weekly revealing that the network had no intention of filming with either member of the couple in the future.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” the network said at the time. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Jenelle Evans