Jenelle Evans Tries to Chide Followers Making Fun of David Eason and It Backfires Immediately

Jenelle Evans came to husband David Eason‘s defense once more, and it quickly blew up in her face. The former Teen Mom 2 star alleged on Twitter that enraged fans were making fun of Eason’s vitiligo. Fans were quick to flood her mentions with reasons they dislike Evans’ husband, and none of which related to his skin disorder.

On Thursday, the embattled former MTV personality tweeted that picking on a person “with vitiligo” wasn’t “cool.” Angry Teen Mom 2 fans slammed her for being a hypocrite adding that while it wasn’t acceptable to make fun of someone’s skin disorder, there were plenty of other reasons to rag on Eason. Most recalled him shooting and killing Evans’ dog, Nugget, while others referenced his past homophobic comments and other offenses.

“Making fun of someone FOR their vitiligo isn’t cool…. buuuttt there are other reasons it’s perfectly okay to talk about him,” one Twitter user said.

“Killing innocent dogs isn’t cool either,” another chimed in, adding the hashtag, “just saying.”

“Killing dogs and preaching homophobic sentiments is not cool,” a third person tweeted.

Evans previously called out fans for mocking Eason’s condition in 2017. After posting a photo of her husband holding their daughter, Ensley, trolls questioned what was up with Eason’s hands, which appear discolored from his vitiligo.

“Does he have aids whats up with his hand?” one commenter wrote, according to In Touch Weekly.

“It’s called vitiligo you f—ing idiot. It’s a loss of pigment in your skin,” Evans quipped back. “People are models these days for it. You need to research STDs if you don’t know wtf AIDS does to you…. and def don’t do that s— to your skin like that. Maybe you’re the one with AIDS and don’t even know cuz [you’re] as dumb as a box of rocks my friend.”

Around the same time, Evans responded to a fan who shared her own experience with her father’s vitiligo. She said in her message that awareness of the disorder should be more widespread.

Mayo Clinic suggests that Vitiligo is a rare disorder, affecting roughly 0.5 to 1 percent of the entire population. The condition occurs when the melanocytes, or cells that produce skin pigmentation, die off or stop producing melanin. Vitiligo can be genetic or brought on by sunburn or stress. It can also be caused by a disorder that attacks the melanocytes.

Symptoms of vitiligo include loss of pigmentation in the skin, whitening or graying of the hair prematurely and loss of retina color.