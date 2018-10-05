Jenelle Evans Blasts Briana DeJesus in Scathing Set of Tweets for Sharing Child Abuse Allegations

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans lashed out at a writer who claimed her son Kaiser was hospitalized after being abused, and Briana DeJesus for sharing the report. She called on her fans to block the writer, and accused him of being “out to ruin lives.”

On Friday, The Hollywood Gossip published a report claiming that Kaiser was “still hospitalized after undergoing multiple procedures.” Fellow Teen Mom DeJesus later shared a link to the report under the headline, “Kaiser HOSPITALIZED following ABUSE allegations.”

Everyone go block this douche bag! He wants to post about my son being in the hospital saying he was abused. What a true asshole. Watch out for this guy if your a social media influencer or on tv! He’s out to ruin lives. Only attacks the celebrities that make him jealous. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/XgpzA02Gp0 — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) October 5, 2018

“Everyone go block this douche bag! He wants to post about my son being in the hospital saying he was abused. What a true a–hole,” Evans wrote on Twitter, along with screenshots of The Hollywood Gossip writer’s Twitter page, DeJesus’ Instagram Story post and the report. “Watch out for this guy if your (sic) a social media influencer or on tv! He’s out to ruin lives. Only attacks the celebrities that make him jealous.”

Later, Evans said Kaiser is home, adding “LIAR” to her screenshot of the report. She also shared a photo of Kaiser napping on her couch.

“My son is NOT hospitalized. He’s HOME. ANYTHING for money these days, even if it’s about innocent children,” Evans tweeted.

My son is NOT hospitalized. He’s HOME. ANYTHING for money these days, even if it’s about innocent children. 🧐 pic.twitter.com/YwNWf62jdJ — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) October 5, 2018

“And you would think the girls on the show wouldn’t want drama from me either,” Evans wrote, referring to DeJesus.

And you would think the girls on the show wouldn’t want drama from me either. 🤔 — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) October 5, 2018

The Hollywood Gossip writer retweeted Evans’ comments, adding laughing emojis.

While Kaiser is home now, it is true that he was hospitalized earlier this week. The 4-year-old had an adenoidectomy to help his hearing.

“My poor bubba! After many many doctors appointments and tests… Kaiser had to get tubes in his ears and his adenoids removed like I did when I was little,” Evans wrote on Instagram. “Hearing test showed his hearing was down by 40% and now his ears have already improved, super happy for him! Prayers please for a speedy recovery, thanks!”

Evans is still in the middle of a custody battle with the parents of Kaiser’s father, her ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith. Evans and her husband, David Eason, have been accused of abuse and drug use, which the couple have strongly denied.

In August, Griffith asked for full custody of Kaiser after seeing Evans’ road rage incident in an episode of Teen Mom 2. He filed the request in court on July 24, the day after the incident aired. Griffith also accused Eason of being a “violent person who is a danger to the minor child.”

The road rage footage “helps me in my situation of getting custody of Kaiser because it shows an unstable environment and a very hectic situation instead of being calm … escalating where it could be potentially more hazardous,” Griffith told TMZ in July. “It shows that that the child might be in danger of being in a hostile situation like that and not making sound judgment to keep the children safe.”

“If you’re so ‘concerned’ about your son why haven’t you call him to see how he’s been lately? Oh yeah, you don’t care. Silly me, I forgot,” Evans tweeted in August.

Teen Mom 2 wrapped its latest season in August, but Teen Mom OG airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credits: Getty Images (Jenelle Evans)/Instagram (Briana DeJesus)