Jenelle Evans Asks Donald Trump to 'Investigate CPS' in Wake of Her Temporary Custody Loss

Jenelle Evans is asking President Donald Trump to "investigate" the Child Protective Services in her North Carolina county after she and husband David Eason temporarily lost custody of their three children last summer when he shot and killed the family's French bulldog, Nugget. The former Teen Mom 2 star reached out to the president after he tweeted Wednesday he would be visiting her state, asking for his help to look into the agency which has opened numerous investigations into reports of abuse in her family over the years. Trump has not responded to the tweet.

You should help me investigate CPS in my area 👍🏼 https://t.co/8En8xCGtiG — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) September 2, 2020

Evans' presidential request comes just days after she released the first of what she says will be a YouTube series explaining "the corruption distress, trauma introduced to my family by CPS," adding, "I am doing this to expose the truth." In the video, Eason defends killing Nugget, who was " kinda mean," and Evans claimed that the agent who recommended her children be temporarily removed "illegally took my children out of the home with no signed judgment saying that she had any grounds to." Evans' tweet at Trump after the controversial video set off her followers, who alternately said that her children should be taken away again and that Trump had bigger fish to fry mid-election.

Yes, CPS should be investigated in your area because if they were actually doing their job, you and your husband would be childless and one maybe even both of you would be incarcerated. — elizabeth escalera (@lizzabug1987) September 2, 2020

I can promise you that he has more important things to do than hear you complain about CPS...

Be careful what you wish for... — Mimihappy (@Mimihappy12) September 2, 2020

In July 2019, a judge ruled that Evans' and Eason's daughter Ensley, now 3, as well as Evans' 6-year-old son, Kaiser, and Eason's 13-year-old daughter, Maryssa, could return home more than a month after a different judge ruled their custody be revoked temporarily in the wake of Nugget's death. Evans does not have primary custody of 11-year-old son Jace, who lives with her mother. At the time, mom Barbara Evans told RadarOnline that the judge's decision to return to their mother was "an injustice to the children," adding, "We are all sick to our stomachs."

In November, Evans was granted a restraining order against Eason after announcing she was leaving him, citing his "recent threats, his history of violence, his erratic behavior and his large stockpile of weapons" as a threat to her life and her "children's well-being." The two would get back together months later, and Evans would deny Eason was threatening or abusive in any way.