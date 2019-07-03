‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans Regains Custody of 2 Children

Jenelle Evans has reportedly gained back custody of two of her children. TMZ reports that a judge ruled in Evans and husband David Eason‘s favor on Wednesday. The judgement apparently only applies to the couple’s shared child, 2-year-old Ensley, and Evans’ child with ex Nathan Griffith, 4-year-old Kaiser.

There’s no word on if or when Ensely will have to be returned to Evans and Eason, but Griffith will reportedly have to hand over Kaiser by 10 a.m. on Thursday.

This judgement is not believed to apply to Evans’ oldest child, 9-year-old Jace, or Eason’s oldest child, 11-year-old Maryssa. Jace is Evans’ child with Andrew Lewis, and Maryssa is Eason’s child with Whitney Johnson.

Crying in tears of joy. 😭😭😭 — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) July 3, 2019

This report comes moments after Evans fired off two tweets that seemed to imply her custody woes were over. In a now-deleted tweet, Evans said “CASE DISMISSED” with an OK hand-sign emoji. She followed that message up with “Crying tears of joy” with several crying emojis.

Twitter’s reaction to the news has been mixed. Evans’ supports are, of course, rejoicing for the Teen Mom 2 alum. However, her many detractors are fuming over the court’s decision to reinstate custody.

The system has failed these kids yet again. Jenelle if it was just you raising those babies yourself that would be great but the fact that he is still part of your life now theirs. This is bad. Very sad. You think your kids are safe around a guy like him? Smdh — Carla (Pond) (@TheDocsPond17) July 3, 2019

You deserve to have your kids. No mom should be without her kids if she is trying and doing the best she can. Everyone is so negative towards you. How about some encouraging words and something positive for once. — Nikkea K (@NMK1984) July 3, 2019

North Carolina definitely failed on ur kids…. sad that they were returned to you and David 🤦‍♀️ poor kids 😢 — lissy rivera (@LissyRivera) July 3, 2019

There is no word yet on when or if custody hearings for Jace and Maryssa will take place.