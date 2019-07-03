Reality

‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans Regains Custody of 2 Children

Jenelle Evans has reportedly gained back custody of two of her children. TMZ reports that a judge […]

Jenelle Evans has reportedly gained back custody of two of her children. TMZ reports that a judge ruled in Evans and husband David Eason‘s favor on Wednesday. The judgement apparently only applies to the couple’s shared child, 2-year-old Ensley, and Evans’ child with ex Nathan Griffith, 4-year-old Kaiser.

There’s no word on if or when Ensely will have to be returned to Evans and Eason, but Griffith will reportedly have to hand over Kaiser by 10 a.m. on Thursday.

This judgement is not believed to apply to Evans’ oldest child, 9-year-old Jace, or Eason’s oldest child, 11-year-old Maryssa. Jace is Evans’ child with Andrew Lewis, and Maryssa is Eason’s child with Whitney Johnson.

This report comes moments after Evans fired off two tweets that seemed to imply her custody woes were over. In a now-deleted tweet, Evans said “CASE DISMISSED” with an OK hand-sign emoji. She followed that message up with “Crying tears of joy” with several crying emojis.

Twitter’s reaction to the news has been mixed. Evans’ supports are, of course, rejoicing for the Teen Mom 2 alum. However, her many detractors are fuming over the court’s decision to reinstate custody.

There is no word yet on when or if custody hearings for Jace and Maryssa will take place.

