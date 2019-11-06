‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against David Eason

Jenelle Evans is taking legal action to keep David Eason away from her and her children. The Teen Mom 2 alum reportedly obtained a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband. The report of the new legal development comes a few hours after Eason said he was going to file a missing person’s report after Evans left him.

E! News reported Evans filed the order on Tuesday. Court documents obtained by the publication revealed the reality television personality accused her ex of physical and verbal abuse, logging 11 alleged incidents and claiming that his threats have “escalated.”

“Because of his recent threats, his history of violence, his erratic behavior and his large stockpile of weapons, I am scared for my life and my children’s well-being,” she wrote.

The outlet writes the order of protection is issued on behalf of Evans and her three kids, 10-year-old Jace, 5-year-old Kaiser and 2-year-old Ensley Eason.

Among the examples of the abuse, Evans listed Eason destroying her property and killing her dog, Nugget, which previously admitted to doing on Instagram. The incident led the couple to temporarily lose custody of her kids back in April, also leading to her firing from Teen Mom 2.

Evans also talked in the documents about an incident on Feb. 17, 2019, in which Eason reportedly told her: “You can die for all I care. You’re a piece of s—. Biggest piece of s— I’ve ever seen.”

Evans claimed she recorded David’s words, who then allegedly locked Kaiser in their running vehicle.

“While Kaiser was trying to unlock it, David continuously locked it again with my spare key, scaring both me and Kaiser,” Evans alleged.

Late last month, the publication writes, Evans reported she arranged for childcare and left town for business meetings without telling her husband. Eason responded by allegedly accusing her of cheating and sent her a photo of an unidentified man.

“This is your new boyfriend. I’m going to break his neck and feed you his head,” he said in the text. He then allegedly continued to text her writing, “My goal in life is to make sure you regret leaving me like this.”

She then stated she asked Eason to stop sending her threats via text and confirmed Ensley, whom she shares with Eason, would remain in her care.

“Given his actions,” she wrote in the documents, “and knowing his temperament, I believe he was implying that he would kill himself if I do not come back to him… For all of these reasons, I’m afraid that David will harm me or my children, and that he will continue to threaten me using text messages, phone calls or on the internet.”

The order awards temporary custody to Evans and orders Eason have no contact with his estranged wife or her children. He was also ordered to not post on social media about Evans. Evans has also requested Eason pay for attorney’s fees as the case continues.

The documents also revealed Evans have left North Carolina and are currently living in Tennessee. Evans first announced the split on Thursday.