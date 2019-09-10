Jen Harley Posts Sweet Photo With Daughter Amid ‘Jersey Shore’ Accusations, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Split

After Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and girlfriend Jen Harley split once again last week, Harley shared a new photo with their daughter. Harley and 17-month-old Ariana showed their support for the Oakland Raiders in a sweet photo. Days before, a source said Harley moved out of the home she shared with Ortiz-Magro.

“[We’re] ready for you,” Harley wrote, adding the hashtag “Raiders” and “Raiders Nation,” as well as a football.

Harley shared the photo on Sunday, the first day of the 2019 NFL season for many teams. The Raiders do not start their season until Monday, when they play the Denver Broncos.

On Thursday, Sept. 5, a source told PEOPLE that Harley and Ortiz-Magro, 33, split for good. The source said the couple broke up last week.

“They’re broken up. She’s moved out of the house,” the source said. “Ron wants to focus on his daughter and her well-being.”

The split came after Harley accused Ortiz-Magro of spending time with another woman last week.

“Is this love???!! Or is this a mistake??” Harley captioned an Instagram Story photo allegedly showing the Jersey Shore star with another woman on a boat.

“This is Ron this weekend with another girl again,” Harley added in another Instagram Story post, with different photos of Ortiz-Magro sitting with other women.

Harley also shared a Shelley Lewis quote about addiction. “Addiction not only hurts the addict. It hurts the family, kids, friends and the people who try to help them,” the quote reads.

Next, Harley shared a long statement about being “bullied and abused” by Ortiz-Magro’s co-stars.

“I hated to post this tonight but I can’t keep taking the abuse by MTV and Ron and the cast. Everyone always apologizes to me for the saying the thing things they have to say about me,” she wrote.

“But I can’t take the abuse anymore,” she continued. “It’s not me I can prove everything!! I’m the one bullied and abused by everyone just BC I don’t post the things that happen to me doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen! Isn’t it weird you never hear my side?? BC I don’t need to tell it.”

Harley and Ortiz-Magro’s relationship has been tumultuous since the couple welcomed Ariana in April 2018. Both sides have faced abuse allegations multiple times. For example, during a New Year’s Eve party, Harley allegedly threw an ashtray at Ortiz-Magro. In May, Harley was arrested for domestic battery after she called police to report someone with a gun. Police found she still had an outstanding warrant from the New Year’s Eve incident.

The ongoing season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation has shown Ortiz-Magro’s co-stars asking him to end the relationship, but their advice goes unheeded. In one episode, Harley even went to Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wedding with Ariana.

Their relationship looked like it was on the upswing during the summer, when Harley shared a Father’s Day tribute to Ortiz-Magro.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

