Jen Harley Dishes on Her Relationship With ‘Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro in New Instagram Snapshots

After months of tumultuous back-and-forth arguments, cheating allegations and even several physical altercations, Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley are the “best they’ve ever been.”

In a video shared to her Instagram Story, Harley wraps her arms around Ortiz-Magro’s shoulders and kisses him. “How we are all the time,” she captioned the clip with a heart emoji. “We went through a rough time but we are strong and the best we’ve ever been 🙂 I love you and your back always.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Harley posted the story the day after Ortiz-Magro told his co-stars on Thursday’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation episode that he and Harley were back together.

“No single Ronnie right now,” Ortiz-Magro told Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, who was shocked at the news.

“You know, me and Jen, we’ve been talking, and I don’t want her to feel bad she’s in the middle of this. It’s just like, she doesn’t know what’s going on. We gotta get ourselves together and that’s what I’m doing,” Ortiz-Magro explained at the time, which was in June.

“Here we go again, I can’t believe he is still talking to this woman,” DelVecchio told the camera. “She’s toxic. I don’t know.”

“I wanna support Ronnie, but this is crazy,” he continued. “I do not think Ron and Jen should ever get back together.”

Days later, Harley allegedly dragged Ortiz-Magro with her car with their 2-month-old daughter in the backseat.

“The relationship is toxic and it’s insane staying in it,” Vinny Guadagnino said after seeing photos of the aftermath.

But the two appear to have stuck together, trying to work things out for the sake of their daughter. In July, they attended a Fourth of July party together and in August the two vacationed in Puerto Rico together.

Harley also posted photos from an outing this week at Central Park in New York City, although Ortiz-Magro was not pictured in any of them. In one, she sits on a large rock with Ariana. The mother and daughter wore matching graphic T-shirts that read, “MORE ISSUES THAN VOGUE.”

“Central Park with the fam,” Harley captioned the image.

Meanwhile, Ortiz-Magro is supporting cast mate Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino in a Newark, New Jersey courthouse as he awaits his sentencing for his tax evasion conviction on Friday. The sentence is expected to be handed down Friday. He faces up to five years in jail.