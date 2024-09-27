Jeff Probst Shares 'Survivor' Regret He Carries From Early Seasons

Throughout his time hosting Survivor, Jeff Probst has one regret he's been carrying from the early seasons. Via TV Insider, Probst answered a question on the On Fire aftershow podcast from a fan who asked if he ever feared getting "punched while snuffing someone's torch." This led the longtime host to recall the show's early days, admitting he got a little "too cocky."

"Man, I hope this is not a case of Ellie putting it out in the universe, and now it's going to come true," Probst joked. "I have definitely had some unique relationships with a few players over the years, and I'll admit, I can fully appreciate how some players, especially older eras, might've seen me as an obstacle or too cocky for my own good, things like that. For those players, I am sorry if I was triggering. That's probably just my inability to separate my own parts of self. I'm grateful that to date nobody has taken their frustrations out on me, and I hope that today's players don't feel that way about me because I really am their biggest fan and I really do root for them."

(Photo: Robert Voets/CBS)

Probst told cohost and Survivor 46 runner-up Charlie Davis, "Charlie, I did it in your season. Every so often, I'd just come by and fist bump everybody and say, 'Hey man, I'm rooting for you. You're still doing it. Now go out there and kick ass.' Did you feel that from me?" Davis shared he did feel it, noting, "There was a moment before a challenge where I had to go to the restroom, and then I got back, and I remembered you gave us this really nice pep talk … I did feel really in that moment and throughout the season that you were on our side. And I also remember in a past season, Jeff, you've gotten a lot of love on exits too. You get hugs and sometimes kisses, too, right?"

"I like where my relationship is with players, and it is true," Probst said. "I'll say it one more time, even for people listening if you're someone that goes online and you just constantly criticize how somebody played or the color of their shirt or the way their hair looked [on the show], until you're out there, bro, you don't know what it's like. It is an extremely vulnerable place to find yourself, and I have mad respect for anyone who even applies to be on Survivor and is willing to try it. And then for the people who get on and actually go out there and let us watch them and tell their stories, it's an absolute honor to be a part of that."

47 seasons in, and Jeff Probst must be doing something right if he's still hanging around. There's always going to be something at a job that you can't get off your mind, no matter how long it's been. It's clear that he's learned from Survivor's early days, but can still be pumped every once in a while when it comes to a challenge. And it's only because he cares. New episodes of Survivor air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.