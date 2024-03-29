'Survivor' Host Jeff Probst Refuses to Change Controversial Rule

CBS' reality competition series Survivor is in its 46th season. This season, the Yanu tribe set a new record for what's described as futility and suffering by losing the first four immunity challenges of the season. Yanu have to go to Tribal Council and vote someone out three times — only saved from a fourth time due to a medical evac — and the tribe did not have flint for the first 11 days of the game. Without flint, there's no fire, which means. It's the longest since the new era, which began during Surivor 41, has gone without flint. As a result, Yanu's three remaining members were cold, and hungry. And it turns out, this may not change. It may seem cruel but it's the name of the game.

Longtime host Jeff Probst was asked about the incident while appearing on the On Fire podcast, which is the official Survivor podcast. Producer Jay Wolff wondered if they went too far. "Does it at all make you rethink the flint penalty?" he asked. Initially, Probst said "Absolutely," before pausing and adding, "Not. Let me get a bullhorn," he added. "The new era is here. Everyone earn everything. Penalties for losing. Yeah, expect more of that. This is what Survivor is about. If you want a 'fun' experience, go find another show. This is Survivor."

Probst says the idea of the game is to test everyone's mental and physical capacity. "This is why people want it, because there is a penalty for losing, because you have to survive without a flint or whatever the condition is," he said.

He added: "I loved keeping their flint — not because I love inflicting pain, but because it's a consequence, and Survivor has a lot of consequences," he said. "The biggest one is you get voted out and your game is over. So you lose an immunity, you lose a player, you lose your flint, you lose your morale, suddenly you're hungry or you lose your patience, and it just makes a moment when you do win, like this one, so satisfying."