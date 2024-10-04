Jason Duggar and Maddie Grace are married! The 12th child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar tied the knot with his beautiful bride in a stunning fall ceremony at The Estate at Sweetwater Creek in Grace's home state of Tennessee on Thursday, Oct. 3.

Maddie told PEOPLE ahead of the ceremony that she and Jason were thrilled to have both of their families together to celebrate "because you never get another day in your life where all of your loved ones are together." Jason's family was a major part of the big day, as eight of his siblings were included in the wedding party – including brother Jedidiah Duggar as his best man. James Duggar, Justin Duggar and Jackson Duggar were also groomsmen, while Maddie's bridesmaids included Johanna Duggar, Jennifer Duggar, Jordan Duggar, and Josie Duggar.

Jason and Maddie first met on Instagram in December 2023, with Jason telling the outlet he "kind of basically got lost" on the social media platform. "I was talking with Jana. I was telling her, I was like, 'Listen, Jana, you got to put yourself out there if you want to find a guy,'" he said of his sister, who tied the knot with Stephen Wissmann on Aug. 15. "So I was like, 'Look, listen, I'm going to hop on here just to find someone, just to show you that I can do it.'"

Maddie agreed that Jason finding her profile with an accidental tap on the notifications button was "definitely a God thing," as there's "no way we would've found each other" otherwise. She added, "It was just crazy."

In May, Jason announced on Instagram that he and Maddie were together with beachy photos on Instagram. On Aug. 24, Maddie shared a photo of Jason's beachside proposal to her on the social media platform. "On 8/24, Jase asked me to marry him, and I could not be more excited!!" she wrote.

The newlyweds told PEOPLE that were looking forward to "traveling" and "settling down" for a bit after their wedding. "I think for both of us, we're pretty simple people really. It's like just doing life together," said Jason. "Just being able to enjoy the next seasons of life and just be able to take those next steps."