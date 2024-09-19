The 'Counting On' star is being sued for monetary damages after he reportedly lied about having a valid contractor's license and failed to complete repairs he was contracted to do.

Another Duggar son is in legal hot water. Former 19 Kids and Counting star Jason Duggar, who recently announced his engagement to Maddie Grace, has been accused of fraud, breach of contract, breach of warranties, and negligence in a lawsuit filed in Arkansas on Sept. 10 against Duggar and Madison Holding LLC.

The lawsuit was filed in Benton County, Arkansas by Fayetteville attorney Andrew Myers on behalf of Mark Thompson, who claims he signed a contract to purchase a home in Bella Vista, Arkansas from Madison Holding, according to court documents viewed by KNWA-TV and In Touch Weekly. Duggar, the 12th-born child of Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar, was named as the contractor for the home, but according to the suit, Duggar's "contractor's license cannot be found on the Arkansas Contractors Licensing Board and he does not appear to operate under a valid contractor's license."

As part of the contract, the Counting On alum and his company agreed to fix 22 problems with the home within a month. However, after 11 months, several repairs were still not completed, including cracked drywall, a damaged roof, crown molding in the second story of the home that needed to be repaired, a pantry door that wouldn't stay closed, and work in the master bedroom and bathroom, among other issues.

In April or May, according to the complaint, Duggar reportedly acknowledged the roofing issues and promised that they would be fixed. Thompson said that in May, "rather than continuing with the needed repairs, [Jason] suggested that he simply pay for them to be done by someone else." Since making those promises, though, Thompson says Duggar and Madison Holding, LLC, have "gone silent on addressing these issues."

The lawsuit accuses Duggar and Madison Holding of fraud, negligence, and breach of contract and breach of warranties in the lawsuit. Thompson is seeking monetary damages to be determined at trial. A summons was issued to Duggar on the same day the lawsuit was filed, giving him 30 days to "file with the clerk of this court a written answer to the complaint or a motion under Rule 12 of the Arkansas Rules of Civil Procedure." As of Sept. 13, court records showed that Duggar and Madison Holdings haven't yet responded to the suit.

Duggar's recent legal troubles mark just the latest to impact the 19 Kids and Counting family and comes nearly three years after his older brother, Josh Duggar, was convicted of one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography in December 2021 after pleading not guilty to the allegations against him. In May 2022, he was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison. The United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit in October of last year denied Josh's appeal to overturn the verdict. He is currently scheduled for release on Oct. 2, 2032.