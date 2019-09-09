Jasmine Roth Talks ‘Fun’ With ‘Property Brothers,’ ‘Good Bones’ and Other HGTV Co-Stars on ‘A Very Brady Renovation’ (Exclusive)

HGTV’s highly anticipated A Very Brady Renovation, featuring a full-scale overhaul of the world-famous Brady Bunch house in Los Angeles, premieres Monday night after almost a year of social media posts teasing the iconic series’ unprecedented home renovation. But while a show-stopping transformation and a 2,000 square-foot addition has been exciting fans for months, many are also thrilled over the mega crossover event, including some of the network’s hottest stars constructing together.

Ahead of the HGTV premiere Monday night, Roth took out time to exclusively chat with PopCulture.com about the special event series and what it was like working with her fellow network co-stars.

“Oh my gosh, it was so fun,” Roth said to PopCulture.com. “All of us have our own shows, so I think we’re all kind of used to working and just kind of doing our own thing, [but] to bring everybody together, it was really fun because we don’t ever get to work together like that on a similar project.”

Roth admits she has “grown up watching” Property Brothers stars, Drew and Jonathan Scott, and has immense respect for their craft.

“I’ve watched them for years and years, and so to actually work with them was so fun. They were very competitive, which I didn’t necessarily expect,” she laughed. “And so, it was funny to see how they’re constantly thinking like, ‘Okay, what can I do to the other?’ Drew’s like, ‘What can I do to Jonathan to mess with him?‘ It was just, really funny and we kind of all got caught up in that a bit as well.”

Roth calls the Canadian twins, “true professionals” who “know the business inside and out.”

“To be able to work with them was one of those big moments in my career,” she adds, sharing how she also had a blast working with her other renovator co-stars, like Mina Starsiak and Karen Laine of the network’s series, Good Bones.

“[Mina and Karen] are just such hard workers,” Roth said. “To be able to work with them and see how they approach a problem and kind of just tackle it head on, that was really, really cool.”

She adds that the mother-daughter duo from Indianapolis “brought something” fresh and new to the table, which she appreciated as a designer.

The Virginia native and Hidden Potential star goes on to add that siblings, Leanne and Steve Ford of Restored by the Fords were also “just the cutest.”

“They constantly would crack me up,” Roth reminisced, laughing. “They have the funniest sense of humor and Leanne obviously has this great design sense.”

Roth goes on to sing the praises of her co-star, Lara Spencer of Flea Market Flip, whom she credits as a big help amid the renovation.

“She was hugely helpful because we had so many vintage items to find, and that’s what she’s all about,” Roth said. “[Lara] helps a ton with sourcing the items and trying to get this house, not only the construction finished, but then we also had to dress it and we had to fill it with all of the items from the Brady set.”

Roth admits the finishing touches was one of the challenges she and the crew met with along their renovation journey — among a few others that they all eventually solved ahead of showtime despite the pressure.

“It was a lot — and I think a lot of people would have kind of buckled under the pressure because we had to get it right,” Roth told PopCulture.com. “There was no margin of error. People have not only grown up with ‘The Brady Bunch,’ but they have these mega fans, where they know every single thing in every room; and they know which season the couch color changed. So, those were all things that we had a bit of a learning curve to catch up with, to make sure that from a design perspective that we got it spot on.”

With the HGTV stars having their “hands full” with the renovation, Roth shares that the premiere episode is “all about kind of laying out the project and what it was we even were trying to do, and why were trying to do it.”

“It’s really fun,” Roth added. “It’s a really fun episode, and there are definitely some shenanigans!”

A Very Brady Renovation premieres Monday at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.