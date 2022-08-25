Jasmine Roth Teases 'Big Transformations' for 'Help! I Wrecked My House' Season 3 on HGTV (Exclusive)

HGTV's master home designer and builder Jasmine Roth is back for another season of dramatic demos and DIY fails in the network's smash hit series, Help! I Wrecked My House. First debuting in 2020 to more than 16 million viewers, Roth is returning for Season 3 on Aug. 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and looking to solve significant home renovation disasters with clever solutions while creating stunning and unique family spaces.

In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Roth teases a lot is in store for viewers in the show's third year as there are "big transformations" ahead that are unlike what we've seen before. "People know the show, people are familiar and all of the people that are unfortunately out there wrecking their houses, which it happens, people just get in over their heads, they're reaching out," she said. "And they're saying, 'Help. We wrecked our house! Can you please help us?'"

Expressing how she wishes she could do "everybody's renovations," Roth said this season's collection of renovations across 10 episodes is one they couldn't pass up. "The families and the houses that we chose were folks that we literally couldn't say no to, so these are big wrecks. They are big renovations and they're really big transformations," she told PopCulture.

Humbled by the journey three years into Help! I Wrecked My House, Roth says doing renovations on TV is an amazing and "fun" opportunity she is most "grateful" for in sharing and helping families. "I'll be out shopping — the other day, I was at Target. Somebody came up to me and they're like, 'Oh my gosh, you're Jasmine!'" she said, adding how the two had a conversation about paint colors after the fan received Roth's home design newsletter. "Just being able to connect with people and know that the work that we're doing yes, of course, it changes the trajectory of an entire family's life. But also that it's bigger than that and that other people are connecting to these projects and using the decisions we're making and the mistakes that we're making and all the different — just the connections that are being made. It's really cool."

While her renovations help change a family's life, the designer, whose personal design aesthetic is California casual, adds how a lot goes into executing a specific vibe for these homeowners. "Understanding the homeowner's design style is obviously where it all starts because I can do renovations all day. But if I do a renovation for someone who doesn't love it, then that's not a win and so I want to make sure that my clients are happy," she said. "They hand over their house, I kick them out. They give the keys, they give me their life savings and they don't come back until it's done and so that's a big responsibility that I take really seriously. Managing the design, managing the budget, trying to figure out the best possible outcome with the least amount of money spent is always the challenge."

Roth admits she is "excited" this season because that California casual aesthetic goes a "lot of different ways" when applying those style elements to a home. "We do that mid-century house. We do some other really interesting design styles that I think people are going to gravitate towards. Some of our homes are a little bit more traditional. We do another California Cape Cod — the first house I ever did was a California Cape Cod, so I was really excited to go back to that," she said. "Figuring out the design style and then sticking to it — that's the hardest thing. Even as designers, we have trouble sticking to a design style from the very beginning to the very end of the project."

With the Season 3 premiere episode airing Saturday, Aug. 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and streaming on Discovery+, Roth's first wreck finds the designer helping a homeowner struggling to renovate his father's childhood home. Hoping to restore the 1960s-style house that has plenty of potential, the spacious estate quickly becomes a nightmare for the homeowner who seeks her help in revamping the unfinished rooms, kitchen, dining room and living room.

"He was ambitious and he was excited, and then the project just completely just flat-lined because he didn't know what he was doing," she said. "So I think being able to come in and help him get the project back on track, get excited — he needed to be excited about the project again and take his life to the next level. He needed to move into this house and live there and he was so cute. But I think that viewers are really going to appreciate the size of the projects and also some of these stories. They're really interesting stories."

Help! I Wrecked My House airs Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and is available to stream on discovery+.