Jamie Lynn Spears Headed for Another Reality Show

Jamie Lynn Spears will be heading into the Australian jungle as she takes on her next reality TV challenge. The younger sister of Britney Spears is one of 10 celebrity contestants cast on ITV's new season of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! on the heels of her recent appearances on Dancing With the Stars and Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

Spears will appear alongside Brexit architect Nigel Farage and eight other British celebrities on the long-running U.K. reality competition show's 23rd season, which features the celebs battling it out for the title of King or Queen of the Jungle. The 10 competitors "leave their plush pads and luxuries far behind as they spend up to three weeks taking on the Australian jungle with a whole host of surprises created just for them," according to an ITV press release.

Spears admits in a show bio that she's "absolutely frightened of everything," but thinks her ability to not let anything hurt her feelings will help her cope with the jungle creepy crawlies. The Sweet Magnolias star described herself as both "wildly excited and nervous" to be going on the show, saying that she wants to show the world who she really is. "There is literally every misconception you can have on a person about me so I don't take any of it seriously," she said in a press release.

Also notably appearing on this season of I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here!, is Farage, a former British Parliament member who led the Brexit movement. The politician said he hopes the series will dispel public misconceptions that he is "mean-spirited" but he expects to be cited for in plenty of trials because "millions hate him." When it comes to his decision to accept the offer to appear on Season 23, Farage said, "It's such a mental test and maybe I will discover who I really am."

"I understood why Matt Hancock did it. He went in there with his reputation on the floor," he said. "The truth is after the banking issue I raised a few months ago, I was standing up for a million people who had lost their bank accounts, then winning at the TRIC awards, I am going in at a different stage of my career." Also competing are First Dates maître d' Fred Sirieix, Made in Chelsea alum Sam Thompson, YouTuber Nella Rose, ITV's This Morning host Josie Gibson, food critic Grace Dent, pop star and TV presenter Marvin Humes, EastEnders star Danielle Harold and Hollyoaks star Nick Pickard. I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! premieres Sunday on ITV1 and ITVX in the U.K.