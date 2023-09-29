Britney Spears' Fans Had It Out for Jamie Lynn Spears During the 'DWTS' Premiere

Dancing With the Stars had its Season 32 premiere this week, and some fans still can't get over the fact that Jamie Lynn Spears is a contender. The former Nickelodeon star is partnered with Alan Bersten this season. When she was announced, people didn't take too lightly the fact that she was competing. More so for the fact that Spears' reputation has dwindled since sister Britney's conservatorship, and her part in it, came to light. People took to Twitter in a frenzy to share their thoughts on Spears' performance. Some were even apologizing to Bersten for having been partnered with her. Others were hoping to see her gone the first week but are likely rooting for her elimination next week. People can be brutal, but it's Britney's World, and we're just living in it.

No One Asked for It No one asked for Jamie Lynn Spears or Zoey 201 #DWTS — Andy Mako (@AndyMako1) September 27, 2023 One fan vocalized, "none of yall better vote jamie lynn spears through tonight like you don't even need to see her dance to know that." Another said, "Jamie Lynn Spears on [DWTS] is crazy…."

Some People are Wondering How Jamie Lynn Spears Made it Past the First Week Did Jamie Lynn Spears have a rule in her contract that she doesn't get voted off week 1 #DWTS pic.twitter.com/ufbmorqVxW — Allison the disney diva (@Daviesallison1A) September 27, 2023 One fan wondered, "Aight who voted for Jamie lynn spears???" Another asked, "IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN JAMIE LYNN SPEARS. WHAT HAPPENED TO NOT VOTING FOR HER?!"

Others are Hoping she Goes Home Soon next week vote Jamie Lynn Spears off the island #DWTS — LadySquibbles16*DONNA MARTIN GRADUATES (@LadySquibbles16) September 27, 2023 "I'm sorry but how is Jamie Lynn Spears still in this….." one fan questioned. "The rehabilitation of Jamie Lynn Spears by the media is sick. Vote her off," another fan said.

People are Not Fans of Jamie Lynn Spears Another week of Jamie Lynn Spears. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/qfVJghvh5w — raven 🦋 (@rayofsuunshine) September 27, 2023 "Listen I am trying to find one redeeming quality in Jamie Lynn Spears….but can't find any," one fan wrote. "What does she serve? Not looks. Not vocals. Not acting. Not charm. Not dancing. What does she offer? How far can 20 yr old Nickelodeon nostalgia carry her?"

Britney Spears Fans are Coming out in Full Force All y'all who voted to save Jamie Lynn Spears, you will be dealt with. In Britney's name!#DWTS pic.twitter.com/Pt86AfCWpb — . (@CheyanneBabeey) September 27, 2023 "The fact that Jamie Lynn spears didn't say nothing bout Britney Spears is insane. I don't respect that at all and that's why her dance failed," one fan shared. "I really say this in the meanest way possible. But how tf did y'all let that frumpy ugly b---- Jamie Lynn Spears go to the next round? We only support ONE person from the Spears family," another expressed.