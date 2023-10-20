Britney Spears Has No Kind Words for Sister Jamie Lynn in Memoir

Britney Spears' memoir explores her troubled relationship with her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. The Woman in Me recounts Britney's return from her 2002 tour to her mother, Lynne Spears, dealing with the fallout of her split from Jamie Spears. According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly, Britney calls then-11-year-old Jamie Lynn, who is now 32, a "total bitch" for her treatment of their mother.

In her book, Britney notes that Jamie Lynn "ruled" their home, making her feel betrayed by how her sibling had "changed." As a result of being placed under conservatorship in 2008, Britney has had a complex relationship with her family. In 2021, Britney claimed that Jamie Lynn and Jamie, 71, had taken advantage of her and not listened to her concerns.

"I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you. I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them," Britney reportedly said in a court proceeding in June 2021, claiming that her loved ones did not do "a goddamn thing" to help her during her ordeal.

Jamie Lynn has claimed in the past that she sided with Britney. "Maybe I didn't support her the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you I've supported my sister long before there was a hashtag," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "And I'll support her long after. Note that."

The Zoey 101 actress decided to write her own memoir, a decision Britney slams in the book, according to the source. Jamie Lynn shared more insight into their relationship in January 2022 while appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast. "There's two separate things here — there's the relationship I have with me and my sister, and there's this other part where I have the right to defend my name and defend my family to protect my family," Jamie Lynn said.

"Those can be separate where I'm saying, like, 'Y'all don't know what the hell you're talking about. Here are the facts, and you want the truth? Here's the truth.' And then the separate side is that this is my sister who I know and I love, and when every headline's gone away and everything else is done, I'm still gonna be her sister. It doesn't matter. And people need to stop inserting themselves into our situation and egging it on and encouraging it."