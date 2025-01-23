James Kennedy’s Ex, Ally Lewber, Shares What Happened the Night of His Arrest

James Kennedy and Ally Lewber have split following the Vanderpump Rules star’s Dec. 10 arrest. On Wednesday, Jan. 22, Lewber confirmed on her Instagram Story that she and Kennedy had broken up after news broke that the Burbank City Attorney’s Office would not be filing domestic violence charges against the DJ.

“Thank you for all your support and kindness,” Lewber wrote in a post. “I am happy that prosecutors decided not to file against James as I never desired criminal charges. We had an argument outside of his home related to him drinking again, however, I was not physically hurt.”

The Bravo alum continued that she was “shocked by the headlines and disheartened by how the event was portrayed,” concluding, “We are no longer together, but I’ll always support James and wish him the best with his sobriety and healing. Thank you for your understanding.”

Kennedy was arrested on Dec. 10 after police were called to his Burbank home in regards to an argument between a man and a woman. TMZ reported at the time that a witness had reportedly seen the reality personality getting physical with an unnamed woman, but police did not observe any injuries upon arrival at the scene. Kennedy was eventually released on $20,000 bail.

Following Kennedy’s arrest, Lewber took to her Instagram Story to thank people for their well-wishes. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support and for checking in on me,” she wrote at the time. “I’m okay and taking the time I need right now. I deeply appreciate all the kindness and respect for my privacy during this time.”

James Kennedy and Ally Lewber attend the 6th Annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on November 15, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

On Jan. 22, Kennedy’s attorney announced in a statement obtained by CNN that the Bravolebrity would not have charges filed against him by the Burbank City Attorney’s Office. “I want to thank them for conducting a thorough and professional review of the matter involving my client,” lawyer Scott Leemon wrote, adding, “Their diligent investigation confirmed what we have maintained from the beginning—there were no grounds for any charges to be filed against Mr. Kennedy.”

Leemon continued, “James is grateful to have this matter behind him,” the statement added, “and is looking forward to continuing to focus on his sobriety and his DJ career.”

Lewber and Kennedy started dating in January 2022, shortly after the end of Kennedy’s engagement to Vanderpump Rules alum Rachel “Raquel” Leviss. In June 2023, Lewber and Kennedy moved in together.