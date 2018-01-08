Matt Roloff’s Rare Video With Girlfriend Convinces Fans He’s Leaving the Farm for Good

A strange video from Matt Roloff has some fans concerned that the Little People, Big World patriarch is moving off the family farm for good.

Roloff posted a short video of a house while visiting Arizona with his girlfriend Caryn Chandler Sunday, panning to the residence and then to Chandler while saying, “I can’t do a story and drive.”

A post shared by Matt Roloff (@mattroloff) on Jan 7, 2018 at 5:22pm PST

The video was captionless and without much context, which had fans wondering what it could mean.

Some took it as evidence that he and Chandler were house hunting in Arizona, leaving behind Roloff Farms in Oregon, where the couple met before he split with wife Amy Roloff in 2014.

“Matt you moving to [Arizona]????” one fan asked.

“What’s going on, the world wants to know!” another added.

Another echoed, “Matt, you moving off the farm??”

But it appears that Roloff is simply taking a few days off from the cold Pacific Northwest, according to a Facebook post.

“My little buddy hanging out with grandpa before I jump on a plane for a few days away,” Roloff wrote on alongside a photo of him and grandson Jackson. “… Headed to Arizona.”

Roloff and Chandler have known each other since she started working on the farm in 2011. After Roloff’s divorce was initiated in 2015, the couple were natural together, he revealed on the TLC show.

“We enjoy the same sort of social settings, and company and friendship,” he said in an episode of Little People, Big World. “Amy and I didn’t have that. It’s different. This is a really neat person that’s full of life and I think she’s cute.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @mattroloff