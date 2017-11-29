What’s Going on With the ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Cast’s Accents?

After the youngest member of the Alaskan Bush People cast posted a video addressing her fans last week, fans are wondering if the family’s distinctive accent is all for show.

Correction it’s 40k!!! OMG THANK YOU ALL SO MUCH! A post shared by Rainy Brown (@heroofkirrkwell) on Nov 25, 2017 at 6:12pm PST

In the video, 14-year-old Rain Brown informs her fans that that an imposter is posing as her brother Gabe Brown’s girlfriend. While that’s certainly distressing information, some fans were even more disturbed by Rain’s lack of an accent.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Brown family typically speaks in a kind of unidentifiable accent that people have long attributed to their supposed isolation or an inherited speech pattern.

But after listening to Rain’s unaffected speech, many are now blaming the accent on film fakery.

“Where’s the Bush accent??? I actually understood what she said…are the tv ‘accents’ fake, too??” one person commented on a Facebook page dedicated to the show’s cast.

“Everything about them is lies!” one person replied.

On the show, it’s been explained that there’s no real answer as to where the accent originated, and that the family only noticed it when people started commenting on it after the show’s premiere. On their part, many of the Alaskan Bush People cast members have denied having an accent.

“We never realized that anybody in the family had an accent,” Billy Brown once said in a confessional. “We didn’t realize it at all — I don’t guess we heard it, and then all of a sudden, everybody’s talking about ‘their accents.’”

“I don’t hear anyone in my family to have an accent,” Bear Brown added.