NBC Officially Replaces ‘Night Court’ and ‘The Irrational’ in Fall Schedule

NBC has found a replacement for canceled shows Night Court and The Irrational.

The network axed the duo last week along with three others ahead of Upfronts, where it unveiled the fall 2025 schedule.

Night Court has ended after three seasons, while The Irrational wrapped up after two. Although the NBA will be taking over Tuesdays this fall, that does not start until October, meaning that NBC has to find something else to occupy the night that once had the two shows. As of now, The Voice will be kicking off Tuesdays starting in September, airing for two hours, followed by the new unscripted series On Brand with Jimmy Fallon.

THE VOICE — ” Live Finale Part 2” Episode 2619B — Pictured: Reba McEntire — (Photo by: Griffin Nagel/NBC)

The new series, premiering in September, follows “what happens when Jimmy Fallon starts a premier marketing agency and fills it with the most creative, clever, and competitive go-getters he can find. In each episode, the On Brand Agency creatives will work with a major brand in need of a big idea for a massive, high-priority campaign — from creating earworm jingles and unbelievable activations to producing the most quotable commercials and must-have merchandise.”

“They will have unprecedented access to the client’s business before pitching their vision to a brand representative, along with Saint John and Fallon, with only the best ideas moving on to proof of concept and the opportunity to see their campaign brought to life on the national stage,” per NBCUniversal.

Pictured: Host Jimmy Fallon during the monologue on Thursday, November 21, 2024 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Since the NBA’s schedule has not been finalized as of yet, it’s unknown how long the series will air for before turning over to basketball, same with The Voice. The singing competition series will continue to air on Mondays, while On Brand is also going to air on Fridays for a bit before seemingly being replaced by Happy’s Place and a yet-to-be-decided sitcom.

Meanwhile, both The Irrational and Night Court were previously reported to be in serious danger of cancellation, so while the axings are heartbreaking, they’re not as surprising. Unfortunately, The Irrational ended on a cliffhanger that involved someone watching Alec, so fans will never find out who was watching him and why. At the very least, all episodes of Night Court and The Irrational are streaming on Peacock, which is better than nothing. The Voice returns this September, along with the new series On Brand with Jimmy Fallon, only on NBC.