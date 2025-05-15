Paramount+ Just Added 5 Movies Based on TV Shows

Paramount+ just added five films that could entice even the most dedicated TV fan to plan a movie night!

The streamer kicked off May with a slew of new films available for subscribers, and five of them have ties to some seriously beloved TV shows. From throwback classics to more modern movies, there’s something for everyone this spring.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Read on for more about all the new Paramount+ movies based on TV shows available to stream now:

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

The Brady Bunch Movie offers a cheeky take on the original Brady Bunch family. Two decades after the iconic ’70s show ended, The Brady Bunch Movie parodied the original series by placing the Bradys in the 1990s, “where they’re even more square and out of place than ever.”

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

The laughs continue in A Very Brady Sequel! The Bradys are surprised in this sequel when a man claiming to be Carol’s long-lost first husband shows up at their home. Before long, his strange actions cause them to question his motives.

Æon Flux (2005)

Based on the animated sci-fi action series of the same name, which aired on MTV from 1991 to 1995, Æon Flux follows a mysterious assassin working for a rebel group trying to overthrow the government. But when she is sent on a mission to kill the Chairman, a whole new mystery is discovered.

The Last Airbender (2010)

M. Night Shyamalan’s The Last Airbender might not be a favorite adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender fans, but it could tide you over until The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender is released in 2026!



The Last Airbender is based on the first season of the Nickelodeon animated series and follows Aang, a young successor to a long line of Avatars, who must master all four elements to stop the Fire Nation from enslaving the Water Tribes and the Earth Kingdom.

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004)

SpongeBob SquarePants is leaving Bikini Bottom behind in The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie, which is based on the iconic Nickelodeon cartoon. With the help of his best friend Patrick, SpongeBob embarks on a quest to clear Mr. Krabs’ name after he’s framed for stealing King Neptune’s crown.