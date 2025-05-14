CBS Turns to Major Hit Show to Replace ‘The Summit’ After Cancellation

CBS is turning to another high-stakes competition series after The Summit’s abrupt cancellation last month.

A blank space was left on the network’s fall schedule after the Manu Bennett-hosted competition series, which followed 16 strangers as they attempted to summit a mountain in just 14 days while carrying their equal share of $1 million, was canceled after just a single season.

Thankfully, fans of adrenaline-fueled shows won’t have to search far for their next rush, as The Summit has been replaced by The Amazing Race Season 38 on CBS’ 2025-26 TV schedule. The long-running reality competition series, hosted by Phil Keoghan, will return for its upcoming season this fall, airing Wednesday nights at 9:30 p.m. ET after new episodes of Survivor Season 49.

A staple of CBS’ reality lineup for decades now, The Amazing Race premiered on the network back in 2001. The show follows teams of two travel as they travel the globe to try to win $1 million. The most recent season, Season 37, premiered in March 2025 and featured 14 new pairs of contestants embarking on a globe-trotting adventure that began at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California.

The start line for Season 38 will be in the Netherlands, Keoghan previously revealed as production on Season 38 began in March. It’s unclear where the globe-trotting adventures will take this year’s teams, but InTouch Weekly reports that the season also reportedly filmed in the Czech Republic, Romania, Croatia, and Italy.

CBS hasn’t yet announced The Amazing Race Season 38 cast and teams, but it’s rumored to include former Big Brother cast members, including Big Brother 26 star Angela Murray and her daughter, Lexi Murray; Big Brother 12 and 22 star Vincenzo “Enzo” Palumbo and his brother, Giacomo Palumbo; Big Brother 23 star Hannah Chaddha and her sister, Simone Chaddha; Big Brother 25 star Isabel “Izzy” Gleicher and her fiancée, Paige Seber, among others. The casting rumors haven’t been confirmed.

The Amazing Race Season 38 doesn’t yet have a premiere date, but the show will return Wednesday this fall leading out of Survivor Season 49. The latter series will also premiere its milestone 50th season next spring, per CBS’ schedule. Premiere dates for the networks’ 2025-26 shows will be announced at a later time.