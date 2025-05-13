‘American Idol’ Legend’s Wife of 16 Years Files for Divorce

Every good song comes to an end. American Idol creator Simon Fuller’s wife is pulling the plug on their marriage.

TMZ reports Natalie Fuller filed paperwork last Friday to end their 16-year union. Natalie lists the day of her filing as the date of separation.

As for the reason for the filing, she’s cited irreconcilable differences. The former couple wed in May 2008. They share three children together: a 14-year-old and 9-year-old twins.

Natalie wants joint legal custody of the kids. She is also asking the judge to award her spousal support and wants to block the court’s ability to award such support to Simon. The two seemingly did not have a prenup.

Fuller is famous for not just American Idol, but also the British series Pop Idol. He’s also currently searching for the next big thing out of Hong Kong.

Fuller has managed a number of high profile musical acts, including Amy Winehouse, The Spice Girls, and Annie Lennox. He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2021.

As for his search in Hong Kong, the lucky winner is poised to join a multicultural pop group, Now United, South China Morning Post reports. “Hong Kong opened my eyes to Asia, this is a magnificent city with deep cultural roots,” Fuller told The Post in an exclusive interview recently. “If you introduce entertainment with sport, it brings more audience and makes it more aspirational and contemporary, attracting more females and younger people.”

As for what he’s seeking in a potential winner, he said the performer should exude “optimism and aspirational values” he sees in Hong Kong as a world-class city.

Fuller is worth an estimated $450 million in Euro dollars. He’s been nominated for 14 Emmys for his work in the reality competition space. American Idol is currently running on ABC.