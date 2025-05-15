Wrestling Legend Jim Ross Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Wrestling legend Jim Ross has been diagnosed with colon cancer.

The broadcaster shared the news Thursday on his X (formerly Twitter) account. “Diagnosed this week with colon cancer,” he wrote. “Surgery being scheduled in the next week or two. I appreciate your concern and support.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ross has previously been treated for cancer, announcing in October 2021 that he had been diagnosed with skin cancer. After undergoing treatment, he shared in December of that year that he had been declared cancer-free. Then, in February 2024, the commentator revealed that he had undergone cancer surgery on his right hip.

Ross has a storied career as a wrestling broadcaster, starting his career in the ’70s and quickly working his way through the ranks to become the lead play-by-play announcer for Mid-South Wrestling. He would then go on to work for the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) and World Championship Wrestling (WCW), but is best known for his time in the WWF/WWE.

WWE legend Jim Ross attends the world premiere of “Queen Of The Ring” at the 25th annual Newport Beach Film Festival at Lido Theater on October 19, 2024 in Newport Beach, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

In addition to his time in the commentary booth for WWE, Ross also held the position as Talent Relations Director, and he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007. He worked for the WWE on and off until 2019, when he decided not to renew his contract in favor of joining the upstart All Elite Wrestling promotion (AEW) alongside Tony Khan, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho.

Ross has worked with AEW ever since, acting as lead play-by-play announcer for the inaugural episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. More recently, Ross has taken a step back from weekly announcing but has been making appearances for major matches. He also hosts the podcast Grilling JR with Conrad Thompson.