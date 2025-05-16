‘Survivor’ Fan Favorite Dies: Jane Bright Was 71

Jane Bright, the dog trainer-turned fan-favorite-castaway on Survivor: Nicaragua in 2010, the CBS show’s 21st season, has died. She was 71.

Bright’s daughter, Ashley Hammett, announced her passing in a Facebook post Thursday, revealing that Bright’s body was discovered in her North Carolina home.

“Today Jane Hammett Bright was found passed away within her home by a good friend and county sheriff,” Ashley wrote. Bright’s cause of death, as well as further information, was not disclosed.

Photo Credit: Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

Bright’s passing comes nearly 15 years after she competed on the hit CBS competition show’s 21st season in 2010. At the time a 56-year-old dog trainer from Jackson Springs, North Carolina, Bright applied to the competition series 10 times before being cast, and began filming the show just months after her husband died.

“Don always wanted me to do this,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “He knew I was applying throughout the years. And because he’s not here? He is here, and I’m gonna tell you what, we’ve had pictures taken at my house, and I lost him and one of my show dogs about the same time, and their orbs show up in pictures, so I know they’re with me, honey.”

Season 21 took the castaways to Nicaragua, where contestants were separated into two tribes based on age, with Bright, the oldest constant of the season, joining the older Espada tribe, per Deadline. During her time on the show, she became a key player, and also won two individual immunity challenges. She went on to become a fan-favorite, and although she finished in sixth place after she was the 13th castaway voted off, she won the first ever fan-voted Sprint Player of the Season award and won $100,000.

News of her passing sparked a wave of tributes from her fellow Survivor contestants, Survivor: Ghost Island‘s Donathan Hurley remembering her as “a firecracker.” In a tribute shared to X, Hurley wrote, “Lord, I sure did get my heart broken when I opened up Facebook after work! One of my favorite Survivor family members, as I call them all, has passed away. I loved Jane so much!!! This lady was a firecracker! Always ready to have a good time and a good laugh! RIP Jane.”

Two-time Survivor winner Sandra Diaz-Twine also paid tribute, writing on Instagram, “Rest in heavenly peace. Jane from Survivor Nicaragua.”