ABC Makes Big Decision About ‘American Idol’s Future

Is American Idol headed back to Hollywood? On Friday, ABC announced new seasons of several of its returning shows.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, American Idol has been renewed for Season 9 (its 24th season overall).

This will mark American Idol‘s ninth season with ABC. The reality series was on FOX for the beginning of its run. Following a revival, American Idol returned in 2018 with a brand new judges panel that consisted of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan. Ryan Seacrest, who has hosted since the show’s inception, also returned to hosting duties.

In early 2024, Perry announced that she would be exiting American Idol. While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote the show’s seventh season, she explained, “I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol. I mean, I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat, you know what I’m saying, Jimmy?”

After months of speculation about who would take Perry’s place, it was announced that former American Idol winner Carrie Underwood would join the series as a judge for Season 8. During an appearance on Good Morning America, Underwood confirmed her return and noted that heading back to the singing competition “feels like home.” She added, “There’s so many people that still work on the show that were there when I was a contestant, and I feel like being on both sides of the coin, I’ll be able to hopefully offer some insight and help.”