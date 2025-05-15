‘Big Brother’ Season 27 Gets Premiere Date on CBS

It’s official — Big Brother is coming back for its “biggest season” yet!

Season 27 of the CBS reality competition is set to premiere with a 90-minute episode on Thursday, July 10, followed by a 90-minute episode three days later on Sunday.

Julie Chen Moonves returns as the host this season, which features the “most original hours of programming” in Big Brother history as the show extends its regular Wednesday episodes to 90 minutes and launches Big Brother: Unlocked on Friday nights throughout the season.

Following the premiere weekend, Big Brother will air Wednesdays from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. ET in addition to hour-long shows on Thursdays and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET. Then, starting July 25, every other Friday at 8 p.m. ET, Big Brother: Unlocked will feature “never-before-seen broadcast footage from the house, exclusive interviews, surprise guest appearances and unprecedented behind-the-scenes access” from three Big Brother All-Stars.

Former Houseguests will appear to “share firsthand insight and expertise as they analyze gameplay, assess the competition and give their insider’s perspective” on the Season 27 game.

As always, Big Brother Live Feeds will show all the action as it happens for Paramount+ subscribers and Pluto TV viewers. Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the streamer, as well as on-demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs.

