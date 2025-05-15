‘Big Brother’ Just Added Friday Episodes to Its Schedule for Season 27

Big Brother is expanding its hold on CBS’ summer schedule!

After Season 27 of the reality competition show kicks off on July 10, the schedule will include a new Big Brother: Unlocked episode at 8 p.m. ET every other Friday starting on July 25.

Big Brother: Unlocked will feature “never-before-seen broadcast footage from the house, exclusive interviews, surprise guest appearances and unprecedented behind-the-scenes access” from three Big Brother All-Stars, according to CBS.

Former Houseguests will also appear to “share firsthand insight and expertise as they analyze gameplay, assess the competition and give their insider’s perspective” on the Season 27 game.

Big Brother Season 27 kicks off with a 90-minute episode on Thursday, July 10, followed by a 90-minute episode three days later on Sunday. The show will then settle into its usual Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday schedule featuring live evictions on Thursday. The only change comes on Wednesdays, which will have extended 90-minute episodes throughout the season.

Julie Chen Moonves returns as the host this season, which features the “most original hours of programming” in Big Brother history due to Friday’s new episode and Wednesday’s extended runtime.

As usual, Big Brother Live Feeds will show all the gameplay live for Paramount+ subscribers and Pluto TV viewers. Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the streamer, as well as on-demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs.

Big Brother Season 27 kicks off Thursday, July 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed by a 90-minute Sunday episode on July 13. Big Brother: Unlocked will air every other Friday at 8 p.m. ET after debuting on July 25.