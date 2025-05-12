Pop Star Comes Out As Gay During Concert: Just B’s Bain ‘Proud to Be a Part of the LGBTQ+ Community’

A Korean pop star came out publicly as gay during a concert last month.

Bain, the 23-year-old member of Korean boy band Just B, made the announcement while performing in Los Angeles.

It’s almost unheard of for the Korean music industry, where K-pop artists are extremely private with details on their personal lives due to fear of potential consequences from both labels and fans.

During the concert on April 22, Bain performed a solo and then said “I’m proud to be a part of the LGBTQ+ community—as a gay person.” The crowd cheers, and the star continued his speech.

“To anyone out there who’s part of the LGBTQ+ community, or still figuring it out — this is for you. You are seen, you are loved, and you were born this way,” he said, in a reference to Lady Gaga’s classic hit Born This Way. He called the pop singer “my queen” and then began his own performance of the song while waving a rainbow flag.

In the socially conservative nation of South Korea, same-sex marriage is still not possible and homosexuality is still frowned upon. Bain is the first male K-pop star to come out as gay.

Just B is quite popular in Korea, with five EPs and many more singles since the group’s debut in 2021.