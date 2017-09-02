‘Ink Master’ Contestant Arrested for Allegedly Strangling Daughter

Former Ink Master contestant Chris Blinston was arrested after allegedly strangling his 13-year-old daughter twice on Tuesday.

The father and daughter apparently got into an argument on on Tuesday when Blinston allegedly “grabbed her around the neck and squeezed off her airway and was unable to breathe for 10 seconds,” according to police records obtained by TMZ.

The daughter then said, “You just choked me, after everything that’s gone on the past two days, you’re choking me!” Blinston, who was the Ink Master runner-up in season 6, allegedly responded by strangling her again for 6 or 7 seconds.

He called her a “mental skank” and made threats to suppress her from telling anyone.

The daughter then told her therapist about the encounter, who in turn contacted authorities.

Police noted that the daughter had marks on her neck consistent with strangulation.

Blinston was charged with felony domestic battery by strangulation and was released Friday on a $6,000 bail. He is denying all allegations, according to a source speaking with TMZ.