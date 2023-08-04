Tom Cruise Reportedly Wants to Rekindle Romance With Sofia Vergara

The 'Mission Impossible' star considers Vergara to be 'the one that got away' following their brief romance in 2005.

Tom Cruise is hoping for a second chance with Sofía Vergara. Following news of the Modern Family alum's divorce from husband Joe Manganiello, the Mission: Impossible actor is reportedly hoping to rekindle his romance with Vergara, who he previously briefly dated back in 2005 shortly before his romance with Katie Holmes.

Sources told Heat, per the Mirror, that Cruise considers Vergara "the one that got away," and he is now hoping to reconnect with the actress now that she is single. The pair dated for a few months more than a decade ago, with the source noting that "they do have that history already, even if it was more of a brief dalliance than a fully-fledged romance."

"They had a special time together partying in the Hollywood Hills and having a blast. Sofia wasn't really giving out the signals back then that she wanted anything long-term, so it petered out in a totally amicable fashion and they remained friends," the insider claimed. "It's always eaten away at Tom that he dumped Sofia and chose Katie."

While details about their romance are few and far between, biographer Andrew Morton, the author of Tom Cruise: An Unauthorized Biography, reported that Cruise and Vergara were set up through Cruise's friend and fellow actor Will Smith in February 2005 at a pre-Oscars party following his split from Penelope Cruz, per an InStyle report last year. Vergara was "dazzled by Tom's megawatt smile and amused by the blizzard of phone calls, flowers, and chocolates that followed their first meeting," Morton claimed. Cruise and Vergara were only photographed together a single time during their romance, which was brief and reportedly ended shortly after their initial meeting. Vergara reportedly began to get cold feet about the relationship over concerns Cruise would want her to convert to Scientology.

"It soon became clear that she was being auditioned for the biggest role of her life – Mrs. Tom Cruise. It was made clear that if she took the part, she would have to renounce her Catholic faith and convert to Scientology," Morton wrote, with one of Vergara's friends telling Morton, "She was fundamentally terrified of Scientology. She sincerely believed that she would be struck down by God and burn in hell if she joined."

While both Cruise and Vergara went on to find new love – Cruise began dating Holmes in 2005 and the couple wed and welcomed their daughter, Suri, the following year before splitting in 2012 – Cruise still considers Vergara "the one that got away." The source claimed that Vergara "checks almost every box" for Cruise, though it is unclear if Vergara is looking to jump into the dating game just yet. On July 17, she and Manganiello confirmed in a joint statement their decision to divorce after seven years of marriage. Both have since filed divorce documents.