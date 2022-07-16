'Fresh Prince' Fans Were Left Thinking the Same Thing After 'Dancing With the Stars' Co-Host Reveal

Alfonso Ribeiro has a new gig. On July 14, Dancing With the Stars announced that he will be joining Tyra Banks as co-host in its 31st season. Banks began hosting in 2020. This won't be his first hosting job. He currently hosts America's Funniest Videos" and isn't new to the reality dance competition series either. In 2014, Ribeiro and Witney Carson won the coveted mirror ball trophy. "Dancing with the Stars has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host," he said in a statement at the time of the announcement. "Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney+."

Banks is equally as excited. "I've known Alfonso since I was 19 years old, and he always puts a smile on my face whenever I see him," she said. "Having such a fun-loving, longtime friend as co-host warms my heart. Plus, he's won the competition before, so he knows exactly what the stars are going through. Bantering back and forth with him live is going to be so much fun!" The two briefly worked together when Banks has a guest role on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

While it's always good to have another job, social media users have been cracking jokes since the announcement. Check out some of the jokes.