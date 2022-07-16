'Fresh Prince' Fans Were Left Thinking the Same Thing After 'Dancing With the Stars' Co-Host Reveal
Alfonso Ribeiro has a new gig. On July 14, Dancing With the Stars announced that he will be joining Tyra Banks as co-host in its 31st season. Banks began hosting in 2020. This won't be his first hosting job. He currently hosts America's Funniest Videos" and isn't new to the reality dance competition series either. In 2014, Ribeiro and Witney Carson won the coveted mirror ball trophy. "Dancing with the Stars has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host," he said in a statement at the time of the announcement. "Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney+."
Banks is equally as excited. "I've known Alfonso since I was 19 years old, and he always puts a smile on my face whenever I see him," she said. "Having such a fun-loving, longtime friend as co-host warms my heart. Plus, he's won the competition before, so he knows exactly what the stars are going through. Bantering back and forth with him live is going to be so much fun!" The two briefly worked together when Banks has a guest role on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.
While it's always good to have another job, social media users have been cracking jokes since the announcement. Check out some of the jokes.
He's always been there
"He won a couple years ago and haven't left the building since so it makes sense," another Shade Room follower wrote. Ribeiro has made appearances on the show since his big win.
Don't disappoint us
"It's only one dance we wanna see Carlton. Save the others," one commented on The Shade Room's repost of the announcement. It's only right.
A great addition
Congratulations #DanceBaby #AlfonsoRibeiro! Dance Baby used to be my jam! https://t.co/ets3MX0PKO— Arischa Conner (@ArischaConner) July 14, 2022
He's known for dancing, and is good at it. Hopefully, he brings the same swag as the host of the beloved show.
As a cucumber
Alfonso Ribeiro is cool as shit too #AmericanCenturyChampionship pic.twitter.com/XrTu3D4Sv6— Trevor Maciejeski (@trevormac10) July 10, 2022
The actor has a reputation for being an overall delight to be around. Viewers are excited to see what spunk he brings to the show.
Why didn't they think of this sooner?
"Carlton on a dancing show! Suddenly life makes sense again…" commented another.
The infamous Carlton dance
"They for sure about to have him do the Carlton dance on the first episode. I know that man gets sick of that sh-t," one person commented, per Atlanta Black Star.