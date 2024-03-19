'The Handmaid's Tale' Star Joins Peacock's Upcoming Horror Series 'Teacup'

Yvonne Strahovski is heading out of Gilead and to rural Georgia. The Handmaid's Tale star has joined the cast of Peacock's upcoming horror thriller series Teacup, an adaptation of Robert McCammon's 1988 New York Times best-selling novel Stinger executive produced by James Wan, Deadline reported.

The upcoming show is from writer Ian McCulloch with Wan's Atomic Monster attached to executive produce and follows "a disparate group of people in rural Georgia who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat to survive." Strahovski is attached to lead the cast in the series regular role of Maggie Chenoweth, though details of the character haven't been revealed at this time. She will also produce. Scott Speedman, who currently stars Nick Marsh on Grey's Anatomy, is set to star opposite Strahovski as James Chenoweth, with Echo's Chaske Spencer set to star as a character named Ruben Shanley, per The Hollywood Reporter. Kathy Baker (Picket Fences, Edward Scissorhands), Boris McGiver (For Life, House of Cards), Caleb Dolden (The Requiem Boogie, Single Parents), Emilie Bierre (A Colony, The Guide to the Perfect Family), and Luciano Leroux (Yellowjackets, A Million Little Things) will also star.

(Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

The actress will be joining Teacup as The Handmaid's Tale reaches its conclusion. Based on Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel of the same name, The Handmaid's Tale premiered on Hulu in 2017 and is set in a world where the Republic of Gilead has overtaken the U.S. government. Under Gilead rule, "handmaids," fertile women deemed sinful for their pre-Gilead actions, are forced to have children for the ruling class. Strahovski, who is repped by Paradigm, AFA Prime Talent Media and Gretchen Rush, has starred as Serena Joy Waterford since the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning original series' premiere, earning an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film. The show is currently in production for its sixth and final season, which does not yet have a premiere date.

Sharing her Teacup casting news on social media, Strahovski – whose other credits include The Tomorrow War, Live Another Day, Dexter, Chuck, The Astronaut Wives Club, and more – wrote that she was "Excited to finally share" the news. McCulloch is set to pen the script for Teacup, which is still in the developmental stage, and executive produce alongside Wan, Michael Clear, Rob Hackett, Robert McCammon, Francisca X. Hu, Kevin Tancharoen, and E.L. Katz (The Haunting of Bly Manor), who directs the pilot episode.