'Home Town': Ben Napier Reveals Rare Photos of Daughters Helen and Mae

✖

Ben Napier treated Home Town fans to a rare and adorable new photo of daughters Helen and Mae. The new image came on Monday as the expert renovator and HGTV star took to social media to pen a special message to his wife, Erin Napier, as she celebrated her 36th birthday. In her own post on the special occasion, Erin said she was "so lucky to have this family for my birthday."

To mark his wife's big day, Napier took to Instagram, where he shared a photo, snapped with the help of Helen, of three separate polaroids. One polaroid image showed him and Erin smiling for the camera, with the second being a sweet bonding moment between Erin and one of their infant daughters. The third polaroid image showed Erin with both Helen and Mae, whom they welcomed in May of this year. Napier captioned the post, "Happy birthday to my dream girl. You say that I'm the fun one, but you're the one that we all want to snuggle with."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Napier | Scotsman Co. (@scotsman.co)

Although it isn't uncommon for the Home Town couple to share adorable snaps of their children as they mark life milestones and document their day-to-day lives with fans, Napier's Monday post did mark a departure from their typical social media habits. Napier and his wife typically stray away from images revealing their children's faces, instead opting to protect their privacy by sharing images with their faces covered, just out of frame, or turned away from the camera. In December 2020, the proud parents sadly experienced first-hand the adverse effects of social media when Erin shared an adorable photo of little Helen. She was ultimately forced to delete the image after receiving negative and "cruel" comments about Helen. Napier said she removed the photo "to be a good steward of my baby's image and protector of my heart."

The most recent photos, however, were thankfully met with a much different tune. Fans of the family eagerly gushed over the adorable family snaps and helped Napier celebrate his wife's birthday. In the comments section, one person wrote, "so dang presh," with another commenting, "awesome picture." Somebody else wrote, "Happy Birthday Erin wishing you so many more HAPPY and BLESSED birthdays to come."

Napier and his wife are best known for their HGTV series Home Town, which follows them as they make some impressive renovations. The series was recently renewed by the network for a sixth season alongside a Season 2 pickup for spinoff series Ben's Workshop, which airs on the discovery+ streaming app and follows Ben as he crafts new projects with famous friends. The popularity and success of Home Town also spurred the limited series Home Town Takeover, which saw the Napiers travel to Wetumpka, Alabama to give the town a full makeover.